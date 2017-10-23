Ed Sickmund, Market Owner MyWay Mobile Storage of Pittsburgh

MyWay Mobile Storage of Pittsburgh is pleased to announce that Pittsburgh Market Owner, Ed Sickmund was appointed vice president of his Business Networking International (BNI) chapter, Circle of Excellence. Sickmund has been a member of the chapter for four years. In 2015 he received the “Notable Networker Award” for making the most referrals (80) to the other businesses in the group during the year.

Ed Sickmund, MyWay Mobile Storage of Pittsburgh Market Owner said, “As vice president of the Circle of Excellence chapter of BNI, I see my role as ensuring the BNI's proven fundamentals are followed because with this structure each member will grow their own business and that’s why we invest our time each week.”

BNI’s website notes that networking requires commitment. Circle of Excellence, one of 29 Pittsburgh area BNI chapters, meets Wednesday mornings in Wexford. The most successful chapters of BNI are comprised of participants who are sincerely committed to helping one another through networking.

“Networking and referrals have always been a vital part of my business. I take it very seriously, both within BNI and beyond. What goes around comes around,” Sickmund commented. He continued, “I’ve always found that the more open I am to making referrals, the more referrals come my way. I also enjoy helping others around me to grow their businesses everyone benefits.”

About Business Networking International (BNI):

BNI is the largest business networking organization in the world. They offer members the opportunity to share ideas, contacts and most importantly, business referrals. BNI provides a positive, supportive, and structured environment for the development and exchange of quality business referrals. It does so by helping you build personal relationships with dozens of other qualified business professionals. Last year, members of BNI passed more than 8.8 million referrals in 7,800-plus chapters with more than 210,000 members in 74 countries resulting in more than $11.2 billion in business. To learn more about BNI visit http://www.bni.com/ and for BNI in Western Pennsylvania visit http://www.bni-westernpa.com.

About MyWay Mobile Storage:

MyWay Mobile Storage is the leading provider of moving and storage solutions and located in a spacious 25,000 square foot facility in West Mifflin, PA to better service their customers in the metropolitan Pittsburgh area. They provide quick and easy do it yourself moving containers that can be delivered right to your door and stored in their climate controlled, secure storage facilities. Sickmund and MyWay Mobile Storage are also involved with the Realtors Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh (RAMP), National Association of Productivity & Organizing (NAPO), where Sickmund serves on the board as marketing director, Business Networking International (BNI) and the South West Communities Chamber of Commerce (SWCCOC), where Sickmund served two terms as board president. MyWay Mobile Storage of Pittsburgh is also a major sponsor of the Cornhole Classic which benefits Veterans Place of Washington Blvd.

To learn more about MyWay Mobile Storage, visit http://www.mywaystorage.com or call 888-336-9929 to speak with a Moving & Storage Consultant.