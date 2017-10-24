CDS Becomes a RelativityOne Certified Partner

Complete Discovery Source (CDS), a leading end-to-end eDiscovery company, announced today that it has become a RelativityOne Certified Partner thanks to its significant commitment to offering solutions using RelativityOne, the cloud-based version of Relativity. RelativityOne offers clients the full suite of Relativity tools along with immediate access to upgrades and new features as they are released.

CDS will provide clients RelativityOne as a standalone SaaS offering as well as in a hybrid approach with on-premises deployments of Relativity. CDS will leverage the ISO certification of RelativityOne with its own robust security implementations to provide clients with enhanced cybersecurity protections. Relativity is ISO-certified for the information security program and operations for RelativityOne, which is built in Microsoft Azure's highly secure data centers. Meanwhile, CDS continues to offer its on-premises Relativity platform in a dedicated, ISO-certified and SOC 2 Type 2 audited data center environment.

“Our designation as a RelativityOne Certified Partner underscores our commitment to the Relativity platform,” said Nyi Htwe, CTO at CDS. “CDS has been a pioneer in Relativity for nearly a decade, working closely with their developers to create new features. We look forward to continuing to provide industry-leading support and services for the platform that will help our clients achieve significant workflow improvements and cost savings.”

“CDS has been a great partner of ours ever since we first brought Relativity to market,” said Nick Robertson, chief operating officer at Relativity. “They’ve always done an exceptional job of combining leading-edge technology with unique solutions and a commitment to customer service, and we’re excited to continue partnering with them as one of our RelativityOne Certified Partners.”

CDS offers complete, end-to-end eDiscovery services including the application of analytics, TAR, and ECA. The company recently announced its technology-driven managed review services to help clients manage the expanding amounts of ESI involved in today’s litigation landscape.

About Complete Discovery Source

CDS is a leading eDiscovery company, providing litigation technology and hosting, Advisory Services consulting, and managed services to support complex discovery matters. CDS is the first choice of the Am Law 100 and Fortune 500 and is recognized as Best in End-to-End eDiscovery by The National Law Journal and New York Law Journal. With a team of seasoned industry experts and technicians, CDS uses advanced, tested, and defensible services and software to support all stages and types of eDiscovery. Supporting a number of eDiscovery tools, CDS is an Orange-Level Best-in-Service Relativity® Provider and provides one of the largest and highest volume footprints delivering that platform. CDS is headquartered in New York with regional offices in Chicago, Miami and Washington D.C. The company maintains highly secure ISO 27001 certified hosting and SOC 2 Type 2 audited data centers in North America and Europe. Complete Discovery Source’s web site is https://cdslegal.com/.

About Relativity

At Relativity, we make software to help users organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. Our e-discovery platform is used by more than 13,000 organizations around the world – in the cloud, on-premises, or both – to manage large volumes of data and quickly identify key issues during litigation, internal investigations, and compliance projects. Relativity has over 160,000 active users in 40+ countries from organizations including the U.S. Department of Justice, more than 70 Fortune 100 companies, and 199 of the Am Law 200. As a platform, Relativity also allows developers to design, build, and integrate applications that extend its functionality. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for six consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

Relativity Media Contact

Mike Gilhooly

Public Relations Manager

mike.gilhooly@relativity.com

+1.708.814.5281