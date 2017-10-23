Chief Creative Strategist Lois Ephraim “As a member of the MDM executive team, she brings valuable leadership in supporting clients' growth challenges to an evolving fundraising environment,” said Jim Moore, founder and CEO of Moore DM Group.

Moore DM Group (MDM), a global leader in providing non-profit solutions, is pleased to announce that Lois Ephraim is joining its senior management team as chief creative strategist.

In her new role, Ephraim will partner closely with MDM’s direct marketing, digital, and DRTV agencies to develop effective creative strategies to help win results – and donor loyalty – for MDM’s clients.

“As a member of the MDM executive team, she brings valuable leadership in supporting clients' growth challenges to an evolving fundraising environment,” said Jim Moore, founder and CEO of Moore DM Group.

“I could not be more delighted that we have attracted one of the most senior and experienced leaders of our industry to help continue our remarkable growth,” said Geoff Peters, president of MDM.

Ephraim comes to MDM with more than 30 years of creative fundraising experience, most recently as executive creative director of Russ Reid. She is recognized as a strategic creative leader known for developing innovative, winning campaigns for leading non-profits including World Vision, Operation Smile, Mercy Ships, Food For The Poor, and many others.

Ephraim has traveled to the far reaches of the globe to find stories, craft offers, direct video storytelling, and implement integrated campaigns driven by donor insights. She is widely recognized for her breakthrough creative work and has been honored with numerous ECHO, Telly, Caples and Maxi awards for English and Spanish campaigns.

“I’m thrilled to join the Moore family and work with experienced creative teams dedicated to telling our clients’ stories in the new media environment,” says Ephraim. “It’s an honor to come aboard just as we are on the cutting edge of learning how to use behavioral science to inform creative across all channels.”

About Moore DM Group: Moore DM Group is a global leader in direct response marketing focused on all facets of the consumer experience. Based in Tulsa, Okla. the organization provides services including strategic consulting, production management, database services, analytical tools, direct response marketing, public relations and product fulfillment to nonprofit, association, commercial and government clients.