If every payroll provider in the nation did the same thing, we would have pioneered and collectively been able to help over 40,000 non-profit organizations in the United States. - Charles Read, CEO of GetPayroll

To help spread the joy of the upcoming holidays, GetPayroll is giving away an entire year of payroll services to ten U.S. non-profit organizations, a gift of up to $5,000 each.

With the holidays upon us and year-end coming (the perfect time to switch to a new payroll provider), we couldn’t think of a more appropriate time to launch our giveaway.

Charles Read, President, and CEO of GetPayroll says, “As a marine veteran and 25-year Rotarian, I feel I am now at a place in my personal and professional life that I can give back more than just my time. It is important to me that the organizations that are giving back to communities across the U.S. are recognized and taken care of.”

A Twenty Year Tradition and Counting

GetPayroll and Mr. Read have been helping non-profit organizations in the community for over 20 years by providing free payroll services, including the Rotary Club of Dallas. GetPayroll believes that they must give back to non-profits to allow them to do more within our communities. Paying it forward has always been important to Mr. Read and his late wife.

How To Enter GetPayroll’s Giveaway

Go to http://tinyurl.com/getpayrollgiveaway for an opportunity to be one of the ten non-profits that will receive free payroll for all of 2018.

One Non-Profit Will Receive an Additional $1,000 Donation

At the end of 2018, one of the ten non-profits that have been selected to receive free payroll will be drawn at random to receive an additional $1,000 donation on behalf of Charles Read and GetPayroll.

Charles said “I wish we were able to help more…If every payroll provider in the nation did the same thing, we would have pioneered and collectively been able to help over 40,000 non-profit organizations in the United States.”

To find out more information about this opportunity or to enter their giveaway, please visit http://tinyurl.com/getpayrollgiveaway.

To learn more about GetPayroll, go to http://www.getpayroll.com.