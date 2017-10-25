...over 50 companies throughout the broadcast and streaming industries have since endorsed SRT, hailed as the secure, low latency alternative to RTMP and to expensive and proprietary performance streaming broadcast solutions.

Haivision, a market leader in enterprise video and streaming solutions, today announced that Haivision’s senior director core technology, Marc Cymontkowski, will join executives and industry thought leaders from Microsoft, Harmonic, Limelight, and Brightcove to discuss the SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) Open Source Protocol at Streaming Media West.

The panel will focus on how SRT has optimized streaming performances across unpredictable networks, how UDP coupled with SRT is an ideal transport for video contribution and distribution, and much more. The panel will also explore the future of broadcast and video services, and look at issues that are both at the fore, and on the fringe, of streaming video technology.

The SRT protocol and technology stack, originally developed by Haivision and used extensively within their high performance video streaming solutions for 5 years, was made open source in April at NAB 2017. With adoption promoted by the SRT Alliance, over 50 companies throughout the broadcast and streaming industries have since endorsed SRT, hailed as the secure, low latency alternative to RTMP and to expensive and proprietary performance streaming broadcast solutions.

Additionally, on a separate panel, Haivision’s executive vice president of product development and chief technology officer, Mahmoud J. Al-Daccak, will discuss the evolution of encoding options in the market in a panel discussion that also includes representatives from Wowza, Beamr, and AWS Elemental.

SRT Open Source Protocol Panel Discussion

Friday, November 3rd, 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. (Room A202)

Evolution Of Encoding Options In The Market Panel Discussion

Thursday, November 02 2017. 10:30 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. (Room C101)

Full details and registration are available on the Streaming Media West website.

Haivision, with over 2,500 customers delivering millions of viewer streams everyday, enables advanced video streaming solutions with SRT included across its product portfolio:

Encoders: Makito X H.264/HEVC high performance encoder and KB Series internet streaming encoder/transcoder

Gateways & Transcoders: Haivision Media Gateway and Kraken transcoder

Decoders & Players: Makito X decoder & InStream Mobile player

Media Systems: Haivision Media Platform

