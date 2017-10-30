This weekend will provide the most up-to-date information on pain care

Earlier this year, Seattle Pain Centers, serving approximately 25,000 patients, closed after its medical director’s license was suspended. In addition, the Washington State Medical Commission began investigating other doctors and providers. PAINWeekEnd (PWE) on November 18 at the Seattle Marriott Bellevue, 200 110th Avenue NE in Bellevue, Washington, will be an educational and exciting full-day meeting providing busy clinicians and allied healthcare practitioners with 6.0 hours of relevant, practical instruction in the management of chronic pain.

“Medical practitioners who deal with chronic pain will be able to access the latest information on improving pain care while controlling opioids,” says Forest Tennant, MD, DrPH, FACPM, MPH, who will be presenting Chronic Pain Patients Who Fail Standardized Treatment: Identification and Strategies at PWE Seattle. “This weekend will provide the most up-to-date information on pain care as presented at the PAINWeek 2017 Regional Conference,” continued Dr. Tennant, who is Medical Director at Veract Intractable Pain Clinic in West Covina, California.

Dr. Tennant will also be presenting Arachnoiditis: Diagnosis and Treatment. Other courses include Trainwreck: Addressing Complex Pharmacotherapy With the Inherited Pain Patient; The Role of the Advanced Practice Provider in the Acute Care Setting; Cannabis vs Cannabinoids: The Politics of Medical Marijuana; and Complex Cases in Pain Management.*

Commercially supported activities—addressing a range of product, disease state, and medical information topics—will also be presented.

Register at PAINWeekEnd (or go to painweek.org/painweekend/attendees/locations-and-dates.html). The registration fee for this PAINWeekEnd Conference is $129. SPECIAL BONUS: PAINWeekEnd registrants may register for the 2018 PAINWeek National Conference, September 4-8, in Las Vegas, for $200 off the current online published price.

PAINWeekEnd is provided by Global Education Group. About Global Education Group:

Global Education Group focuses on producing partnership-based CME for healthcare practitioners. The Global team works with a select group of medical education companies, associations, academic institutions and healthcare facilities to develop and accredit live healthcare conferences and workshops as well as online activities. With each partnership or joint providership, Global brings accreditation expertise, project management excellence and grant funding intelligence. Based in Littleton, Colo., Global has accreditation with commendation from the ACCME. Global also holds accreditations to offer continuing education for nurses, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, dietitians, dentists and psychologists. Global is a division of Ultimate Medical Academy.

*Course subject to change