OATI Microgrid Technology Center Wins NAIOP Award of Excellence

Open Access Technology International, Inc. and Pope Architects are pleased to announce the OATI Microgrid Technology Center is the recipient of the Minnesota NAIOP Award of Excellence in the Suburban Office Multi-Tenant category. This award honors remarkable developments in Minnesota with winners selected by an esteemed panel of judges upon visiting each designated project site.

Architecturally designed by Pope Architects, the OATI Microgrid Technology Center is a Smart Microgrid featuring cutting-edge technology with the ability to control and dispatch using advanced optimization models. The facility generates its own on-site electricity resources through natural gas turbines, solar and wind power, electricity storage, a generator, and utility connection. The office building is five stories, 110,000 square feet, fully sustainable, and houses an OATI Data Center. OATI staff occupy the first and second floors, while the three remaining floors are vacant to provide room for possible leasing or expansion.

“We worked closely with Pope Architects to ensure the Microgrid Technology Center is fully functioning and one of a kind,” said Dave Heim, OATI’s Chief Strategy Officer. “It’s an honor for our building to be chosen as the recipient of an award of such a high and distinguished caliber.”

To learn more about the NAIOP Award of Excellence Program, visit: NAIOP Minnesota Awards.

About OATI

OATI provides innovative software, hardware, and security solutions that simplify, streamline, and empower the operational tasks required in today’s energy commerce and Smart Grid. With more than 1,800 customers, OATI successfully deploys widely diverse mission-critical applications committed to addressing the needs of the energy industry in the changing business landscape.

OATI (http://www.oati.com) is a leading provider of Smart Grid, Energy Trading and Risk Management, Transmission Scheduling, Congestion Management, and Market Management products and services. OATI is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. For more information, please contact sales@oati.net.

About Pope Architects

Pope Architects (http://www.popearch.com) is a Minnesota-based architecture and interior design firm abundant in creative ideas and practical solutions. With a staff of 70 highly skilled designers, creators, problem-solvers, and collaborators, Pope Architect’s priority as a firm is their clients, community, and the contribution to both.

The firm’s primary design focus is in office, industrial, senior living, multi-family housing, healthcare, retail and education design, with their attention often turning to new and expanding markets as opportunities and needs arise.