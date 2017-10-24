TMW Systems Introduces New Cloud-Based Fleet Maintenance Solution

Unit Cost Analysis reports offer drill-down capabilities with graphs with export capabilities. TMTRx is an affordable, easy-to-implement fleet maintenance solution for fleets of all sizes.

TMW Systems, a leading provider of software, business intelligence and related solutions to the North American transportation industry, introduced today its TMTRx fleet maintenance solution for customers using the Innovative Access and Access Plus transportation management platforms.

TMTRx is an affordable, easy-to-implement fleet maintenance management solution available to fleets of all sizes through a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). “TMTRx comes with a wide variety of features and reports to enable fleets to complete equipment inspections, repairs and other critical processes on time and on budget,” said Renaldo Adler, principal, asset maintenance, fleets and service centers, at TMW Systems. “To further streamline fleet maintenance, the solution comes fully integrated with core dispatch and accounting functions of Innovative Access and Access Plus.”

Innovative Access Plus offers the convenience and affordability of SaaS. With the integration, fleets have instant visibility to repair order status of individual units to prevent dispatching equipment that is unavailable. And they have the ability to efficiently route units in need of inspections, PM services or repairs to internal or third-party maintenance facilities.

Custom alerts and notifications can be set up at the unit and component levels in TMTRx to enforce fleet-wide maintenance policies. When a repair order is opened, an alert can instruct a technician to limit repair costs to $500, for example, for a unit scheduled for trade in. At the component level an alert can remind technicians to capture tread depth when installing or inspecting tires.

For fleets with expanded needs, the TMTRx Plus package has five additional modules.

The Shop Floor Automation Module helps fleets create a paperless workflow where supervisors can assign Repair Orders to technicians, and when the technician logs into TMTRx. The solution presents a worklist and automatically tracks labor throughout the workday and any parts attached to the Repair Order.

The Road Call Module allows fleets to efficiently manage road call breakdowns and link the Road Call to a Repair Order.

The Invoicing Module allows fleets to bill repairs performed for internal customers such as owner operators. Driver settlement deductions can be set up using the integration with Access Plus.

The remaining two modules allow fleets to automatically export warranty claims and parts purchase orders directly to Navistar or Volvo.

TMTRx or TMTRx Plus can be deployed as a SaaS solution with a character-based “green screen” interface — similar to that of Access or Access Plus or with a graphical web interface for point-and-click functionality. In either instance, the only hardware needed is a PC or tablet and internet connection.

About TMW Systems

TMW is a leading transportation software provider to commercial and private fleets, brokerage and 3PL organizations. Founded in 1983, TMW has focused on providing enterprise software to the transportation industry, including asset-based and non-asset-based operations as well as heavy-duty vehicle service centers. With offices in Cleveland, Dallas, Indianapolis, Nashville, Oklahoma City, Raleigh, and Vancouver, the company serves over 2,000 customers, including many of the largest, most sophisticated and complex transportation service companies in North America. TMW is a Trimble Company (NASDAQ: TRMB) and part of the international Transportation and Logistics Division.