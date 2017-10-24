Lavender Pond Farm Killingworth, Connecticut Photo by Romy Lee “To even be mentioned in the same breath with such prestigious locations is humbling and inspiring to us. We are incredibly grateful and committed to grow Lavender Pond Farm; thereby doing our small part to help make the world a more beautiful place.”

After a four-week campaign against 19 prominent attractions from across the state, Lavender Pond Farm has been named the best attraction in Connecticut in USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. In only its third season of operation, the family owned and operated farm was the newest property nominated.

Founded by the Salafia family in 2015, the Killingworth, Connecticut lavender farm grows over 10,000 lavender plants on 25 bucolic acres. The largest lavender farm in New England, lavender lovers from throughout New England and beyond visit to enjoy the peace and serenity of the property and shop for all-natural lavender gifts. The farm also hosts weddings, corporate gatherings, yoga and other events.

A panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial 20 nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote. Experts Kim Knox Beckius (EverythingNewEngland.com), Eric D. Lehman and Cindi D. Pietrzyk were chosen based on their knowledge and experience of travel in Connecticut.

Other nominees for Best Connecticut Attraction included: Mystic Seaport; Elizabeth Park; The Maritime Aquarium; Mark Twain House and Museum; and Goodspeed Opera House. The complete list of nominees is available at USA TODAY 10 Best.

“The list is a virtual Who’s Who of iconic Connecticut destinations,” said farm owner Denise Salafia. “To even be mentioned in the same breath with such prestigious locations is humbling and inspiring to us. We are incredibly grateful to our loyal supporters and are committed to continuing to grow Lavender Pond Farm; thereby doing our small part to help make the world a more beautiful place.”

While the Killingworth farm’s peak bloom season is in the summer months, Lavender Pond Farm enjoys a robust fall and holiday season. Open daily from 10am – 4pm, the gift shop is transformed into a winter wonderland of farm made lavender products and hand curated gifts. For more information on Lavender Pond Farm, including online ordering, visit their website or connect with them on Facebook.