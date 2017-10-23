First Associates to Host Industry Networking Event in New York

First Associates to Host Industry Networking Event We are delighted to host a selection of our peers for this important marketplace lending discussion. It’s an excellent opportunity for us all to share ideas and network.

First Associates Loan Servicing announced today that they will be hosting an industry networking breakfast for Marketplace Lending and Investment Banking professionals the day prior to the American Banker Digital Lending + Investing Conference.

Hosted at Aureole Restaurant in Manhattan, this event will include a panel of marketplace lending superstars, including speakers from Prospect Capital, Macquarie, MoneyLion and more, who will discuss the state of the industry.

“We are delighted to be able to host a selection of our peers for this important marketplace lending discussion,” said Larry Chiavaro, EVP at First Associates. “It’s an excellent opportunity for us all to share ideas, network and get a great start to an important week.”

If you have interest in attending panel discussion and event, please click here to learn more.

First Associates will also be exhibiting at the Digital Lending conference to showcase their new lineup of loan support and lending solutions. To learn more about their Primary Loan Servicing, Capital Markets Support, Pre-Funding Support and Post-Funding Support offerings be sure to stop by booth 204 or email rwaldie(at)1stassociates.com to set a meeting.

Mr. Chiavaro will also be moderating an investor panel at the conference, Outlook & Opportunities, featuring investment banking leaders on Thursday November 2nd at 4:20pm to continue the exchange of ideas and discuss the future of our industry.

About First Associates Loan Servicing, LLC

First Associates offers in-depth industry expertise, cutting-edge technology and delivers flexible, scalable and innovative solutions to meet the demands of any company. They are the fastest growing servicer of loan and lease portfolios in the United States and are expanding their reach and services across the globe.

First Associates is the only company in its class to receive a Morningstar Credit Ratings MOR RV1 ranking with a forecast of ‘stable’ which is the highest certification for operational risk and overall excellence in loan servicing. They celebrated their 30-Year Anniversary in 2016 and were selected by their peers as the LendIt 2017 Top Service Provider. http://www.1stassociates.com.