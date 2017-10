AntiGravity Yoga Class Now Offered at Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit

A new fitness experience debuted during Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit’s Wellness Getaway earlier this month: Antigravity Yoga. While suspended in the Harrison Antigravity® Hammock, the unique combination of exercises is intended to decompress the spine and joints. The class also enhances posture by aligning the body from head to toe and increases overall health and physical agility. Antigravity Yoga is among other wellness amenities and services for resort guests which also include dedicated Wellness Suites that feature private spa spaces, a personal trainer, insuite Lifecycle® recumbent bicycle and exercise kit, organic handmade soaps and vitamin C shower, and a consultation with the chef to personalize menus. Included complimentary in the nightly rate, the Antigravity Yoga classes are offered Monday through Friday at the resort.

From October 3 - 8, the Wellnessing Getaway at Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit featured fitness classes like Soul Yoga, as well as a therapeutic concert, Buddhist meditation, tea tasting by Mexican Tea Master Olivia Medina de Eurote, a class specifically on wellness for cancer and aging, and juice therapy. Special guest Robyn Webb, award-winning cookbook author, nutritionist and culinary instructor the University of Miami (FL), gave cooking demonstrations on sumptuous salads and versatile vegetarian dishes. Brooklyn, NY-native Laura Colon led the Antigravity Yoga classes during the Wellness Getaway. A Level 5 Certified, 2 Star Instructor Trainer, Colon received her certification from AntiGravity® Founder, Christopher Harrison and other Master Instructors. She has now certified the yoga instructors at the resort to lead Antigravity Yoga classes on an ongoing basis.

Resort rates start at $319 per person per night, based on double occupancy. The Grand Velas resort’s all-inclusive rates include luxury accommodations, a la carte gourmet meals at a variety of specialty restaurants, premium branded beverages, 24-hour in-suite service, taxes, gratuity and more. For reservations or more information, call 1-888-407-4869, email reservations(at)velasresorts(dot)com or http://vallarta.grandvelas.com/.

About Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit

Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit, a Leading Hotel of the World, enjoys a privileged natural setting with flowering, landscaped gardens beside a long stretch of pristine beach and a dramatic backdrop of the Sierra Madre mountains. The centerpiece of the gardens is a three-tiered infinity pool, a preferred spot for catching the legendary sunsets. The AAA Five Diamond all-inclusive resort features 267 ocean-view suites, some with private plunge pools, and all with plasma TVs, wireless internet access, fully stocked mini bar, L'Occitane amenities and Nespresso machines. New Wellness Suites include a personal training session and massage in-suite in addition to other fitness amenities, such as a Lifecycle Exercise Bike, organic soaps, an Alchimia Apothecary Aromatherapy Kit, a Nikken Kenko pillow and comforter, and LED lamp with a clock and timer. Of the resort's five restaurants, three, serving French, Italian and Mexican gourmet cuisine, have received AAA Four Diamond awards for distinguished cuisine and presentation. An oasis of wellbeing, the resort's Leading Spa of the World offers 20 treatment suites, more than 30 spa treatments, many inspired by the native traditions of Mexico and a signature water journey. Other features include a fitness center, 24/7 in suite service, water sports, business center, tennis, baby concierge, Kids Club, and teen lounge during holidays. Puerto Vallarta is just a 15 minute drive away. Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit features more than 25,000 square feet of indoor meeting facilities, including the Grand Marissa Ballroom, which consists of more than 6,000 square feet and is easily subdivided into five separate rooms. The resort's facilities also include four other rooms ranging from 681 to more than 1,954 square feet that offer several arrangement variations to maximize meeting productivity and efficiency. The resort has won numerous awards from Conde Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure, TripAdvisor, U.S. News and World Report and Forbes, which named it one of the Top Ten Coolest All-Inclusive in 2012. Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit was built and is operated by Eduardo Vela Ruiz, majority owner, founder and president of Velas Resorts, with brother Juan Vela by his side, vice president of Velas Resorts.