London-based Fintech Company Divido Expands to Germany

Divido expands into Germany

Divido is used by over 600 national and international retailers, lenders and payment intermediaries that want to offer customers the option to spread the cost of a purchase over time, whilst getting the goods or service straight-away. Retailers that offer Divido attract more customers, increase average order values and boost conversion by up to 20%.

Divido clients reach 140 million customers via one integration:

As Divido’s CEO, Christer Holloman, explained, “Some of our largest clients, such as BMW, are based in Germany. And for many of our UK clients, such as HTC, Germany is one of their largest European markets. Expanding to Germany is, therefore, the natural next step for us as we get ready to raise our Series A in the next few months.” With one single integration to Divido, multinational retailers and payment intermediaries will now be able to offer finance to over 140 million potential customers.

Disrupting the German incumbents with innovation:

What makes Divido different to incumbents in both the UK and Germany is that Divido is not a lender. Instead, Divido works with multiple lenders with different credit-risk appetite, increasing the overall number of customers that get accepted for finance. Divido is also omni-channel, meaning it works in-store as well as online. In addition, Divido is introducing some real innovation specific to the German market. Prospect customers no longer need to validate their identity by visiting a local bank or post office in person, which has been the norm in Germany until now. Instead, the validation with Divido is integrated within the checkout, making the process much faster and smoother. For more information visit: http://www.divido.com/de.

Building the world’s largest platform for point of sale finance:

Divido is attending Money2020 in Las Vegas as part of the Mayor of London’s official trade mission and Divido will be announcing more countries during 2019 as it continues to deliver on its vision of building the world’s largest platform for point of sale finance.