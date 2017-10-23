Coda Tech Square Announces The Collective

Coda Tech Square “This new ‘center’ of Midtown is booming, and with the surge in talent in the area, the demand for a variety of dining options is growing,” said Travis Garland, Director of Leasing for Portman Holdings.

Adding to the allure of Midtown Atlanta’s Tech Square, The Collective is the latest complement to the Coda development that is rising at 771 Spring Street. Atlanta’s premier mixed-use development with 645,000 square feet of Class-T office space, Coda will serve as the core of collaboration and pinnacle of innovation in Tech Square. The Collective will include eight to 10 chef-driven, unique eateries featuring a sampling of cuisines from across the world with communal seating areas opening up into a 20,000 square foot outdoor “living room.”

The historic three-story brick Crum & Forster building located on the property will serve as an 8,000 square foot, full-service restaurant with patio seating serving as a gateway to the outdoor living room. The building was designed in 1926 with a Renaissance façade with columns and arches by a team of Georgia Tech graduates.

World-renowned developer Portman Holdings is working closely with architects designing the project, and restaurant leasing is underway, spearheaded by SRS Real Estate Partners’ team Adrienne Crawford and Lily H. Heimburger for The Collective at Coda, scheduled to open in February 2019. Prospective food offerings include healthy cuisine with salad, grain bowls and smoothies; international flair street food including Middle Eastern, Mexican, Asian, Indian and other offerings, along with staples such as pizza and coffee establishments, as well as a full-service central bar that will enable patrons to take advantage of open carry permitting at Coda. Coda features walkable access along Spring, West Peachtree and 4th Streets, along with the convenience of abundant deck parking at the development.

“Midtown is the new headquarters for numerous large, high-profile companies whose employees value access to unique culinary destinations,” said Lily H. Heimburger, vice president at SRS. “We’re creating space that, like a true marketplace, will offer pedestrian-accessible gathering, meeting and dining spots dispersed throughout.” Companies with headquarters relocating to Midtown Atlanta – in, and in close proximity to, Coda - include Keysight, Honeywell, Interface, Anthem, Accenture, and NCR – among others.

“This new ‘center’ of Midtown is booming, and with the surge in talent in the area, the demand for a variety of dining options is growing,” said Travis Garland, Director of Leasing for Portman Holdings, which is also developing an adjacent 21-story office tower for Anthem Healthcare, one of the nation’s leading health benefits companies. “The Collective at Coda is another important element to further the reputation of this area as a nationally significant hub for technology and innovation.”

