Hospital M&A activity slowed in the third quarter of 2017, according to new acquisition data from HealthCareMandA.com. The number of hospital acquisitions slipped to 15 in the second quarter, down 32% from the 22 publicly announced acquisitions in the second quarter of 2017, and down 21% from the 19 announced deals in the year-ago third quarter. None of the transactions disclosed a purchase price in the third quarter of 2017.

The largest group of acquirers were not-for-profit hospitals and health systems, with eight acquisitions announced by seven buyers. St. Luke’s University Health Network, a not-for-profit system in Pennsylvania, announced two acquisitions, as did publicly traded HCA Healthcare. “Despite the lower number of hospital deals in this quarter, some sizable health systems merged or were acquired,” stated Lisa Phillips, editor of the Health Care M&A Report, which publishes the data. “PinnacleHealth (1,267 beds) and UPMC merged, and NantWorks LLC acquired BlueMountain Capital’s majority stake in Integrity Healthcare (1,650 beds). We expect to see a few more of these large mergers in the fourth quarter.”

Among the sellers, two financially troubled publicly traded hospital companies divested four hospitals through four announced deals. Community Health Systems sold two hospitals in the third quarter, and its 2016 spinoff, Quorum Health, also sold two. HCA acquired the two Community Health Systems hospitals, one in Texas and one in Florida.

