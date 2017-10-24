GDS Logo Our industry knowledge and experience with analytics, data and consulting services for lenders will benefit members of the CLA while adhering to the CLA’s mission and purpose.

GDS Link, a global provider of risk management solutions and consulting for multiple verticals within the financial services industry including marketplace lending, retail finance, alternative financial services, credit card, auto, and business lending and leasing, today announced that it has joined the Canadian Lenders Association (CLA) as an affiliate member and will be sponsoring the Canadian Lenders Summit.

“GDS Link is honored to become a member of the CLA and is looking forward to working with the many members and partners to support innovative lending in Canada,” said Paul Greenwood, President and Co-founder of GDS Link. “Our industry knowledge and experience with analytics, data and consulting services for lenders will benefit members of the CLA while adhering to the CLA’s mission and purpose.”

“I am pleased to welcome GDS Link as an affiliate member of the Canadian Lenders Association,” said Gary Schwartz, President of the CLA. “I believe by working with GDS Link, all of our members will gain valuable insights and I look forward to promoting our shared goals of providing members with the tools they need to innovate and to foster safe and ethical lending practices.”

According to the CLA, the association is a national non-profit organization for professionals, founders, executives and investors. Members include banks, credit unions and (public and private) small business and consumer lenders, committed to innovative business models and solutions. To learn more about becoming a member, visit http://www.cla-apc.org/membership/.

GDS Link is sponsoring the Canadian Lenders Summit, which has partnered with the CLA. The inaugural event will take place on October 26, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. Representing GDS Link is Rich Alterman, EVP of Business Development. According to the Canadian Lenders Summit, the event will bring together thought leaders from all sides of the specialty finance industry, discussing the major shifts in geopolitical, economic and technological factors affecting investment opportunities today. For more information, visit https://www.lendersummitca.com/.

About the Canadian Lenders Association

The Canadian Lenders Association (CLA) supports the growth of companies in the Canadian market that are in the business of lending, or providing other means of credit, to small businesses and individuals by non-conventional or innovative means to exchange ideas and explore ways of improving the sector; encourage principled and professional practices by innovative lenders; educate the public at large about innovative lending; encourage individual potential borrowers to be informed about the appropriateness of innovative lending to the borrowers’ circumstance; and to advocate on behalf of, and represent the interests of innovative lenders.

About GDS Link

GDS Link, LLC’ s core platform, DataView360®, provides its clients in multiple financial verticals with the power and flexibility to rapidly implement their credit risk strategies in support of their lending and account management practices. GDS Link’s data bureau gateway provides easy access to a multitude of third-party data sources in support of risk assessment, fraud prevention and mitigation, income and employment verification processes. Our workflow component fulfills a client’s requirements for processing applications that require manual intervention. Founded in 2006, GDS Link is headquartered in Dallas, Texas with seven international offices including the United Kingdom and Spain. For more information, please visit http://www.gdslink.com.