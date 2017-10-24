Kim Gibbons, NetNumber CMO NetNumber is honored to be recognized by the industry for its comprehensive approach to securing carrier networks.

NetNumber announced today its TITAN platform received the Network Transformation Award for “Best New Security Solution” at the SDN NFV World Congress on October 11 at The Hague, Netherlands. The Network Transformation Awards spotlight advances in carrier network and service innovation.

The NetNumber Signaling Firewall application is delivered in the TITAN Centralized Signaling and Routing Control (CSRC) platform. It provides a multi-protocol Signaling Firewall capability, which is essential for mobile operators to protect their networks against the latest comprehensive signaling attacks like banking fraud and authentication theft via 2-vector SMS interception. Increasingly, governments are considering stringent security requirements to protect SS7 networks. The NetNumber Signaling Firewall is designed to address these requirements.

For SS7, the NetNumber Signaling Firewall application provides multi-layer SS7 protocol stack threat evaluation (MTP3 layer, SCCP layer, TCAP layer, MAP/CAMEL layer) and augments and enhances other SS7 applications available on TITAN including STP, HLR, EIR, and SCP. The NetNumber SS7 Firewall covers full protection against the threats as identified and categorized by the GSMA Fraud and Security Group (FASG), and provides a flexible programmable environment to address network specific vulnerabilities, and a guarantee for operators to deal with future threats the operator’s network my face. The NetNumber SS7 Firewall as part of the multi-protocol NetNumber Signaling Firewall solution enables a seamless transition to Diameter including the protection against combined SS7/Diameter attack vectors.

NetNumber has seen increasing adoption of its SS7 and Diameter signaling firewall applications, with recent deployments at several Tier 1 operators across North America, Europe and the Middle East. The NetNumber signaling firewall can protect from new threats that have expanded on SS7 networks via the expansion of the attack surface with the introduction of SIGTRAN and from the lower cost of accessing these SS7 networks for potential attacks. By creating a secure perimeter for roaming, operators can protect their networks against SS7 attacks, avoid banking and authentication fraud via SMS, and shield customer privacy¬—thereby, reducing customer churn and retaining customer loyalty. Additionally, operators can create new security services for other MNOs, MVNOs and enterprises for additional revenue opportunities.

The NetNumber TITAN platform offers a native distributed architecture with TITAN Masters and Edges, which makes the solution highly scalable and well-suited to provide local protection of SS7 and Diameter services in NFV and Cloud deployments with distributed and remote service execution. In addition, the protection of the firewall rules can be improved and its operations simplified with the automated provisioning of the firewall rules with data feeds via NetNumber Global Data Services (GDS).

“Security continues to be a critical concern for operators today as the threat landscape has become more sophisticated,” said Kim Gibbons, NetNumber chief marketing officer. “This award helps validate our unique approach to solving one of the most pervasive issues facing carriers anywhere in the world. NetNumber is honored to be recognized by the industry for its comprehensive approach to securing carrier networks.”

Learn more about TITAN at http://netnumber.com/products/titan/ or by contacting sales@netnumber.com.

About NetNumber

NetNumber, Inc. brings 17 years of experience delivering innovative signaling control solutions that enable carriers to accelerate implementation of new services across multiple generations of networks, while dramatically simplifying the core network and reducing operating costs. Today, we are the leading provider of Centralized Signaling and Routing Control (CSRC) solutions to the global communications industry.