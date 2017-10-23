Rigaku Presents Latest X-ray Analytical Instrumentation at GSA 2017

6th generation Rigaku MiniFlex X-ray diffraction system

Rigaku Corporation is presenting its diverse lines of X-ray diffraction (XRD) and X-ray fluorescence (XRF) instrumentation at the Geological Society of America 129th Annual Meeting (GSA 2017). The conference hosts geological scientists from academic, government, business, and industry sectors, and takes place October 22-25, 2017 at the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle, Washington.

Rigaku, a global leader in X-ray analytical instrumentation, manufactures XRD and XRF instruments for research, testing, industrial process control, and product development, and will be exhibiting at the conference at booth # 237.

X-ray analysis techniques are routinely employed in geological research. Wavelength dispersive XRF instrumentation enables chemical composition mapping through the use of small analyzing areas and an XY-stage enabling multiple measurements of a sample. XRD is utilized to quantitatively measure phase composition. For quantitative crystalline phase determination, Rietveld analysis of X-ray diffraction data is one of the most powerful methods available. Rigaku technology and expertise provide many valuable, effective solutions for these types of analyses.

Among the instruments presented is the new sixth generation Rigaku MiniFlex benchtop X-ray diffractometer. The new MiniFlex X-ray diffractometer is a multipurpose analytical instrument that can determine: phase identification and quantification, percent crystallinity, crystallite size and strain, lattice parameter refinement, Rietveld refinement, and molecular structure. It delivers speed and sensitivity through innovative technology advances, including the Hypix-400 2D hybrid pixel array detector (HPAD) together with an available 600 W X-ray source and new 8-position automatic sample changer.

More information about geological and mineralogical analysis solutions from Rigaku is available at http://www.rigaku.com/en/industry/geology

