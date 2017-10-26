According to Rowland Dexter, QGate’s Managing Director, “This intelli-CTi release is a major overhaul of the underlying technology. In doing this re-engineering we have been able to add not only concurrent usage licencing, but also true monthly subscription based licencing, which is clearly aimed at the growing market preference for per user per month payment options.”

In terms of technology, Paul Nicholas, QGate’s Product Development Manager explains that “The solution is now based on the latest .NET framework and is ready to integrate with most common on premise telephone systems out of the box, as well as hosted systems like Broadsoft and Skype for Business.”

This release coincides with a new dedicated website and help centre, http://www.intellicti.com, where full details of the all the latest product updates, information, videos and a free trial are available.

About intelli-CTi

intelli-CTi is QGate’s solution for Computer Telephony Integration (CTI). It brings CRM and Telephone systems together, making the relevant CRM information immediately available to the user, from the moment the phone rings or the call is made. intelli-CTi improves the customer experience, reduces the time per call and contributes to an updated and information rich CRM system. intelli-CTi is not just for call centres. It manages the entire call flow for sales, customer service, support desks and other telephone based teams, across multiple industries and geographies. intelli-CTi integrates out of the box with Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Dynamics CRM, and Infor CRM.

Free Trial

QGate offers a 30-day trial with no commitment required. To request it, please visit the product’s dedicated web page: http://www.intellicti.com and submit the free trial form.

About QGate

QGate are a UK and USA based Microsoft Partner with 20 years’ experience in delivering successful CRM projects in different industries. During this time, the company has developed CRM oriented solutions for Telephony Integration (intelli-CTi), and for solving the problem of duplicate records in CRM, with Paribus Discovery and Paribus Interactive. Further information can be found at http://www.QGateSoftware.com