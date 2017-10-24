Today, Stadium announced a coast-to-coast lineup of 82 regular season men's college basketball games across five conference partners that will run on its national digital and over-the-air broadcast linear services. The lineup features games originating from the Atlantic 10, Conference USA, Mountain West, Patriot League, and West Coast Conference and also showcases leading programs from other prominent conferences. In addition, Stadium will air conference tournament action from each of the five conferences for a total of 95 games in all.

The schedule includes twelve teams that were featured in the 2017 NCAA Tournament, including Vanderbilt, Dayton, Saint Mary’s, Middle Tennessee, Nevada, Bucknell, Florida Gulf Coast, Wake Forest, Rhode Island, U.C. Davis, VCU and New Mexico State. It also includes a long list of well-regarded programs such as Pittsburgh, UNLV, San Diego State, Washington State, Boise State, Ole Miss, Memphis, George Washington, Georgetown and UMass, among others.

Viewers will have free access to the live games distributed nationally via broadcast television (https://watchstadium.com/where-to-watch/) and local-market syndication. They also will be available on digital platforms including WatchStadium.com, the Stadium iOS and tvOS apps, Twitter (@WatchStadium) and Pluto TV on Channel 207. An Android app as well as additional connected devices such as Roku and Amazon Fire TV will be available in the coming weeks.

”We are extremely excited to play such an important role in the upcoming college basketball season, and we believe that the breadth and quality of the package combined with our extensive distribution reach will provide a unique and first-class experience for our fans, conference partners, distribution partners, and of course our advertisers,” said Stadium CEO Jason Coyle.

The current schedule of games can be found below (all times in ET). Additional broadcasts will be added in the coming weeks.

11/11/2017 - Saturday - Florida A&M at UNLV - 10:00 p.m.

11/13/2017 - Monday - Vanderbilt at Belmont - 7:30 p.m.

11/16/2017 - Thursday - Belmont at Middle Tennessee - 7:30 p.m.

11/19/2017 - Sunday - Saint Mary's at San Jose State - 8:00 p.m.

11/21/2017 - Tuesday - Florida Gulf Coast at Middle Tennessee - 7:30 p.m.

11/25/2017 - Saturday - Georgetown at Richmond - 6:00 p.m.

11/25/2017 - Saturday - Southern Utah at UNLV - 10:00 p.m.

11/28/2017 - Tuesday - Brown at Rhode Island - 7:00 p.m.

11/28/2017 - Tuesday - Davidson at Charlotte - 7:00 p.m.

11/29/2017 - Wednesday - EKU at WKU - 8:00 p.m.

11/29/2017 - Wednesday - Illinois State at Nevada - 10:00 p.m.

11/30/2017 - Thursday - Memphis at UAB - 8:00 p.m.

11/30/2017 - Thursday - New Mexico State at UTEP - 10:00 p.m.

12/1/2017 - Friday - Pittsburgh vs. Duquesne - 7:00 p.m.

12/3/2017 - Sunday - Bradley at San Diego State - 6:00 p.m.

12/5/2017 - Tuesday - Wake Forest at Charlotte - 7:00 p.m.

12/9/2017 - Saturday - Mississippi at Middle Tennessee - 6:00 p.m.

12/9/2017 - Saturday - Houston at Saint Louis - 8:00 p.m.

12/9/2017 - Saturday - Washington State at UTEP - 9:00 p.m.

12/17/2017 - Sunday - Penn State at George Mason - 4:00 p.m.

12/19/2017 - Tuesday - UC Davis at Nevada - 10:00 p.m.

12/22/2017 - Friday - Northern Colorado at UNLV - 10:00 p.m.

12/23/2017 - Saturday - Harvard at George Washington - 12:00 p.m.

12/28/2017 - Thursday - Pepperdine at Santa Clara - 10:00 p.m.

12/30/2017 - Saturday - Middle Tennessee at UAB - 5:00 p.m.

1/4/2018 - Thursday - UTSA at Louisiana Tech - 7:30 p.m.

1/4/2018 - Thursday - Pacific at Saint Mary’s - 10:00 p.m.

1/6/2018 - Saturday - WKU at Marshall - 7:00 p.m.

1/6/2018 - Saturday - Portland at Santa Clara - 10:00 p.m.

1/8/2018 - Monday - Lehigh at Boston University - 7:00 p.m.

1/9/2018 - Tuesday - Dayton at Richmond - 7:00 p.m.

1/9/2018 - Tuesday - Duquesne at VCU - 8:00 p.m.

1/10/2018 - Wednesday - Wyoming at New Mexico - 9:00 p.m.

1/11/2018 - Thursday - Lehigh at Bucknell - 7:00 p.m.

1/11/2018 - Thursday - San Diego at Pacific - 10:00 p.m.

1/13/2018 - Saturday - Louisiana at UAB - 5:00 p.m.

1/17/2018 - Wednesday - Richmond at VCU - 7:00 p.m.

1/17/2018 - Wednesday - Bucknell at Loyola - 7:00 p.m.

1/17/2018 - Wednesday - Utah State at Boise State - 9:00 p.m.

1/18/2018 - Thursday - North Texas at Louisiana Tech - 7:30 p.m.

1/18/2018 - Thursday - Pepperdine at Pacific - 10:00 p.m.

1/20/2018 - Saturday - Saint Louis at UMass - 2:00 p.m.

1/20/2018 - Saturday - Middle Tennessee at WKU - 7:00 p.m.

1/20/2018 - Saturday - Saint Mary's at Pacific - 10:00 p.m.

1/24/2018 - Wednesday - Rhode Island at Fordham - 7:00 p.m.

1/24/2018 - Wednesday - Colgate at Army West Point - 7:00 p.m.

1/25/2018 - Thursday - UTSA at Middle Tennessee - 7:30 p.m.

1/25/2018 - Thursday - Santa Clara at San Diego - 10:00 p.m.

1/27/2018 - Saturday - UTEP at Middle Tennessee - 7:00 p.m.

1/27/2018 - Saturday - Marshall at WKU - 7:00 p.m.

1/31/2018 - Wednesday - LaSalle at Davidson - 7:00 p.m.

1/31/2018 - Wednesday - St. Bonaventure at George Mason - 7:00 p.m.

2/1/2018 - Thursday - Louisiana Tech at Florida Atlantic - 7:00 p.m.

2/1/2018 - Thursday - Middle Tennessee at Old Dominion - 8:00 p.m.

2/1/2018 - Thursday - Pepperdine at Portland - 10:00 p.m.

2/3/2018 - Saturday - Lafayette at Bucknell - 7:00 p.m.

2/3/2018 - Saturday - Pacific at Pepperdine - 8:00 p.m.

2/6/2018 - Tuesday - Saint Joseph's at Davidson - 7:00 p.m.

2/7/2018 - Wednesday - Boston University at Colgate - 7:00 p.m.

2/8/2018 - Thursday - Rice at Middle Tennessee - 7:30 p.m.

2/8/2018 - Thursday - Saint Mary's at Loyola Marymount - 10:00 p.m.

2/10/2018 - Saturday - George Washington at George Mason - 4:00 p.m.

2/10/2018 - Saturday - Pepperdine at Loyola Marymount - 6:00 p.m.

2/10/2018 - Saturday - Old Dominion at Louisiana Tech - 7:00 p.m.

2/10/2018 - Saturday - Portland at Pacific - 10:00 p.m.

2/14/2018 - Wednesday - Boston University at American - 7:00 p.m.

2/15/2018 - Thursday - WKU at North Texas - 9:00 p.m.

2/15/2018 - Thursday - Santa Clara at Portland - 10:00 p.m.

2/17/2018 - Saturday - VCU at George Washington - 4:00 p.m.

2/17/2018 - Saturday - Middle Tennessee at Louisiana Tech - 7:00 p.m.

2/21/2018 - Wednesday - Duquense at St. Bonaventure - 7:00 p.m.

2/21/2018 - Wednesday - Richmond at George Washington - 7:00 p.m.

2/22/2018 - Thursday - Old Dominion at Marshall - 7:00 p.m.

2/22/2018 - Thursday - Louisiana Tech at UTEP - 9:00 p.m.

2/22/2018 - Thursday - Pepperdine at Saint Mary’s - 10:00 p.m.

2/24/2018 - Saturday - Flex Game TBD - 2:00 p.m.

2/24/2018 - Saturday - UAB at Middle Tennessee - 7:00 p.m.

2/24/2018 - Saturday - Old Dominion at WKU - 7:00 p.m.

2/24/2018 - Saturday - Portland at Pepperdine - 8:00 p.m.

2/27/2018 - Tuesday - Patriot League Men’s 1st Round - 7:00 p.m.

2/28/2018 - Wednesday - Saint Louis at Duquesne - 7:00 p.m.

3/1/2018 - Thursday - Patriot League Men’s Quarterfinal - 7:00 p.m.

3/2/2018 - Friday - WCC Men's 1st Round - #8 vs. #9 - 9:00 p.m.

3/2/2018 - Friday - WCC Men's 1st Round - #7 vs. #10 - 11:30 p.m.

3/3/2018 - Saturday - LaSalle at Saint Joseph's - 2:00 p.m.

3/3/2018 - Saturday - Marshall at Middle Tennessee - 7:00 p.m.

3/7/2018 - Wednesday - MW Men’s 1st round - #8 vs. #9 - 2:00 p.m.

3/7/2018 - Wednesday - MW Men’s 1st round - #7 vs. #10 - 4:30 p.m.

3/7/2018 - Wednesday - A-10 Men’s 1st round - 6:00 p.m.

3/7/2018 - Wednesday - MW Men’s 1st round - #6 vs. #11 - 7:00 p.m.

3/7/2018 - Wednesday - A-10 Men’s 1st round Game - 8:30 p.m.

3/8/2018 - Thursday - C-USA Men’s Quarterfinal Game (Court A) - 7:00 p.m.

3/8/2018 - Thursday - C-USA Men’s Quarterfinal Game (Court B) - 7:30 p.m.

3/8/2018 - Thursday - C-USA Men’s Quarterfinal Game (Court A) - 9:30 p.m.

3/8/2018 - Thursday - C-USA Men’s Quarterfinal Game (Court B) - 10:00 p.m.

About Stadium

Stadium is a new multi-platform sports network featuring exclusive live and on-demand games and events, extensive highlights, classic games, original programming, and daily live studio programming. Stadium was formed when Campus Insiders, 120 Sports and The American Sports Network merged into a singular network to take advantage of a combined collection of professional and collegiate rights and unique access to both digital and television distribution opportunities.

Stadium includes a 24/7 linear feed distributed across both digital and broadcast platforms, as well as a comprehensive array of on-demand (VOD) digital content including additional live games and events. Stadium is owned by a collection of industry leaders including Silver Chalice, Sinclair Broadcast Group, MLBAM, the NHL, the PGA TOUR, and Time, Inc. To learn more, visit: http://watchstadium.com/.