The Cove at Howell sees Successful Grand Opening

It has always been a struggle to find affordable living opportunities for those age 55 and better, especially in Monmouth County, until The Cove at Howell opened its doors. The age-restricted, affordable condominium community in the Farmingdale section of Howell hosted a successful Model Grand Opening earlier this month. Those interested in touring the community’s furnished model homes and learning more about available opportunities are encouraged to visit the community’s Open House Weekends every Saturday and Sunday between 1pm and 4pm throughout October.

“Our Grand Opening was extremely well attended and we are excited to hear such phenomenal feedback when folks tour this community,” said Michael Skea, Director of Marketing for The Cove at Howell. “We are also delighted to announce that The Cove at Howell is fully built and ready for immediate occupancy.”

The community offers 72 new, affordable one- and two-bedroom condos available for immediate occupancy, they are priced from $117,588 to $168,500. Maximum income levels (per household) are $51,864 for a one-person household and $59,273 for a two-person household. * Currently, 18 of the units have been sold with several others under contract.

“Our goal is to offer the active adult market with state-of-the-art living options that are suited to their needs and desires at the best pricing available,” said Skea.

Homebuyers can choose between the one-bedroom Adelphia or two-bedroom Bethel floor plan. Both floor plans highlight ample closet space and open living areas with a kitchen, living room and dining room. “These homes have been constructed with very appealing finishes and designer touches,” said Skea.

Conveniently located off Route 33 in Monmouth County, the Cove at Howell is in close proximity to Routes 34 and 9, the Garden State Parkway, Jersey Shore Premium Outlets, Shark River Golf Course, Allaire State Park, Jersey Shore University Medical Center and the beautiful beaches of the Jersey Shore.

The model homes at The Cove at Howell are located at 701 and 703 East Florence Circle in Howell Township, NJ (directly off Route 33 East at Colts Neck Road). To learn more or to request a pre-application form, call 732-835-8870 or visit TheCoveAtHowell.com or AffordableHomesNewJersey.com. Applications are also available at the Howell Clerk’s Office or the Monmouth County Library – Howell Branch.

*The Cove at Howell is a 55+ community. Income guidelines apply. To be eligible, the household’s gross annual income must be no more than the amounts listed above.