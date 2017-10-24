” I am very pleased to be able to share our presentation on “True Leadership Begins at Home”-Taking Control of Your Work, Your Wealth, and Your Worth” at the Leadership Summit”, said Marilyn Suey. We know that great leaders have the ability to direct their energy toward reaching goals and objectives

The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors is pleased to announce that Marilyn Suey has been invited to speak at Leadership Summit America November 2-3, 2017 at the Desmond Conference Center.

The Leadership Summit America this year brings together Global Speakers who will connect them to every attendee. The two-day event, now in its second year, brings together business owners, executives and entrepreneurs from across the country, November 2-3, 2017 at the Desmond Hotel located at 660 Albany Shaker Road in Albany, New York.

The Keynote celebrity speaker’s line-up for the Leadership Summit America includes:



Jeff Hoffman - the founder of Priceline, successful entrepreneur, proven CEO, worldwide motivational speaker, published author, Hollywood film producer, and a producer of a Grammy-winning jazz album in 2015;

Frank Shankwitz –The creator and founder of Make a Wish foundation;

Forbes Riley- one of the most requested, in-demand business speakers, creator of the Spin Gym and iconic fitness consultants in the world;

Dr. Lynette Louise - Internationally renowned brain and leadership expert and best-selling author, who teaches Leadership in a myriad of fields across the globe;

Marilyn Suey, the Wizard of Leading Your Life, Wealth and Worth and CEO of Diamond Group Wealth Advisors;

Sharon Burstein – America’s Leadership Image Speaker, award-winning author & marketing strategist.

"I am very pleased to be able to share our presentation on “True Leadership Begins at Home”-Taking Control of Your Work, Your Wealth, and Your Worth” at the Leadership Summit,” said Marilyn Suey. "We know that great leaders have the ability to direct their energy toward reaching goals and objectives with laser-like focus. Let’s talk about how true leaders do that for themselves first so that they know they are on the path to financial independence, while working to improve their business environment around them.”

“Leadership Summit America, now in its second year, has been designed to combine business owners, leaders and entrepreneurs from diverse industries for a transformational and educational two-day Leadership Symposium anchored by respected industry leaders to share skills and strategies, establish, and align vision and practices for success,” said Sharon Burstein. “Additionally, the Leadership Summit America – Albany is about mentoring and making connections with the celebrity speakers and attendees. It’s objective is to make people think in new ways, take action in life, achieve greater results and build a legacy of success in their career, leadership, and life.”

The schedule for the two-day Albany Leadership Summit is 8:00 am -5:00 pm Thursday -November 2, and 8:00 am -1:00 pm, Friday- November 3.

Two levels of tickets are offered to attendees for the November 2-3, Leadership Summit America- Albany: $297- which includes all seminars, breaks and lunch, and the $427 VIP Level limited to only 40 people which includes: all seminars, breaks, lunch, VIP cocktail reception, VIP dinner, special VIP photos and preferred seating.

“In order to be the best leader, you need to learn from the best, and be inspired. In designing Leadership Summit America, we wanted to create something unique and special that connects people together as well as the speakers and we have been enormously successful with that. More than 30% of attendees are returning in 2017, which says so much. Last year attendees ranged in age from 17-82, 12 states off shore and 25 industries. Being mentored by global leaders helps grow attendees’ effectiveness in Leadership and cuts the learning curve and path to greater achievement and life success”, said Sharon Burstein CEO of Sharon Burstein International.

Registration and Information are available online at Leadership Summit America - Albany at http://www.SharonBurstein.com and/or by calling 518-339-4027. Hotel reservations for overnight accommodations and special rate can be made directly to the Desmond Hotel by calling 518-869-8100 or on-line at Desmond Hotels.com.

About The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors

The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors is an independent wealth management firm that empowers its clients to design and define their ideal lifestyles starting today, for tomorrow and for life. We follow a disciplined planning process that enables our clients to build their customized Prosperity Blueprint that guides them as they travel on their path toward financial independence. Our clients understand that their wealth is more than their money. Working with us, using our Prosperity Blue Print Process, we help guide our clients to take care of their families, and the people and causes they care about deeply. http://www.diamondgroupwealthadvisors.com

Marilyn Suey is a registered representative with, and securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC, a registered investment advisor. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC. and The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors are separate entities from LPL Financial. CA Insurance License #0E01981.

