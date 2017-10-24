BigHand BigHand fits in perfectly with our philosophy as their market-leading products are simple and effective, and are scalable based on the firm’s needs.

Today, BigHand North America announced their partnership with outsourced IT support provider, CASS Tech, to recommend and deliver their full suite of productivity-enhancing software solutions to their law firm customers.

Serving businesses in the Detroit metro area since 1999, CASS Tech provides customers with IT Support such as technical help desk support, computer support, and consulting to small and medium-sized businesses. They are dedicated to working with their customers and helping them grow their businesses by ensuring they have best technology solutions for their needs and providing ongoing support.

BigHand is well-known for their best-in-class solutions for law firms, including speech, task delegation, document formatting and process improvement that help attorneys and law firm staff effectively manage their work. Their tools streamline everyday processes within the law firm to reduce administrative time and help maximize productivity. BigHand’s market-leading voice technology also gives attorneys the ability to work no matter where they are – in the office or on the go.

Robert Stants, CEO of CASS Tech said, “At CASS Tech, we are committed to providing our customers with enterprise-level technology that is effective and affordable for small and mid-sized businesses. BigHand fits in perfectly with our philosophy as their market-leading products are simple and effective, and are scalable based on the firm’s needs.”

Peter Morse, Director of Channel Development at BigHand North America, commented on the partnership, saying, “We are excited to be working with CASS Tech. Their care and concern for their customers is evident in the strong relationships they have built based on their excellent service and quality experience.”

About CASS Tech

CASS Tech has been providing professional Managed IT Support Services for businesses in and around the Detroit Michigan area and across the United States since 1999. They strive to give their clients enterprise-level IT services and solutions at prices that work for small businesses. Time and experience has helped them develop best practices and workflow procedures around a proactive philosophy designed to keep customers focused on their business, not their technology.

About BigHand

Established in 1996, BigHand supports over 280,000 professionals globally across 2,550 organizations and the number grows daily. BigHand is based in Chicago, Eindhoven, London, Sydney, Temecula and Toronto.

BigHand specializes in speech, task delegation, document creation and process improvement solutions that help customers achieve more in less time.

BigHand’s Voice, Delegation and Improvement product suites are HIPAA compliant to protect the privacy and security

of protected health information (PHI) as defined in the HITECH Act. BigHand is also ISO27001 certified.