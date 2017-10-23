TransCalendar was Released by Pixel Film Studios for FCPX

TransCalendar - FCPX Transitions - Pixel Film Transitions This FCPX Transition includes calendar transitions that are easily customizable.

Seamlessly move from one event to the next using TransCalendar for Final Cut Pro X. This package includes a calendar transition that zooms out from the first scene and into a fully customizable calendar environment before it frames into the next scene. Users can choose any start and end date and offset the path it takes to get there. TransCalendar includes presets for each month and presets that move from month-to-month. TransCalendar is a Final Cut Pro X exclusive.

Using TransCalendar is incredibly easy. After applying between two clips, simply select the row and column matching a desired date to zoom out from using drop-down menus. Then, do the same for end point. Now that the camera has a point A and point B set users can adjust the path offset to alter the movement of the camera between frames.

Enhance TransCalendar’s 3D environment by adding detailed notes on select dates to bring the calendar to life. As with the start and end points, users are also able to adjust the placement of these notes using drop-down menus for the row and column they are to be placed in. Each note contains a highlight that can be changed to any color or turned off.

TransCalendar includes presets for all 12 months of 2017 and can be altered to fit the date range for any month during any year. Additionally, editors are given transitions that move from a date in one month to a date in the next month. These presets work in the same way as the others, but with additional columns to frame to.

The minimal design style in TransCalendar is perfect for any type of production, but can be altered to more closely match any style. Change the colors of elements like boxes, outlines, text and banners using simple color pickers. Adjust the value of the weekend dates using a slider to darken, lighten or keep them at the same value as the other boxes. Event the font of the banner can be changed to any style included in the user’s font library.

