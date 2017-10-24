Northcentral University Launches Four New Technology Graduate Programs

Dr. Rob Sapp, EdD, Founding Dean of NCU School of Technology These programs ensure students graduate as technology industry leaders with a broad and holistic perspective on the application of technology

The continued acceleration of technology requisites in today’s workforce has led to a huge gap in qualified talent to fill available jobs. Seven of Indeed’s Top 10 Jobs of 2017 are in computer science. To meet this rising need, Northcentral University, an online and graduate-focused university serving professionals globally, announced today it will offer four new graduate degree programs within its School of Technology, featuring NCU’s unique one-to-one learning model taught by doctoral professors.

Doctor of Philosophy in Computer Science: The PhD in Computer Science helps students understand how computers function and communicate from the inside out. This broad degree allows students to gain knowledge in a wide variety of research topics related to computing such as programming languages, computer networks and mobile computing as they prepare for a range of technical and scientific roles. Graduates will be able to use this in-depth knowledge to lead the innovative integration of computer technologies in their organizations, synthesize existing knowledge and theory, and create new knowledge in computer science. After the completion of the 50-month program, students will be prepared to participate in industry and academia as thought leaders, researchers, solutions architects, and executive managers.

Master of Science in Computer Science: This program allows students to gain knowledge in a wide variety of computing topics such as programming languages, computer networks and mobile computing as they prepare for a range of technology leadership roles. This program focuses on computer science theory, computing problems and solutions, as well as the design of computer systems and user interfaces from a scientific perspective. Curriculum includes instruction in the principles of computational science, computer development and programming, as well as instruction in applications for a variety of end-use situations. This 23-month program includes training skills and knowledge directly applicable to solving real-world technical problems.

Master of Science in Cybersecurity: Designed by leading content experts in the field, this program provides students the broad foundational skills and technical expertise required to lead teams in the information systems security efforts within private or government organizations. The program curriculum is a balanced combination of both theoretical and applied skills knowledge of cybersecurity, ensuring students can not only apply hands-on skills, but also effectively evaluate, identify and prevent security risks, as well as provide strategic solutions within technology leadership roles.

Master of Science in Information Technology: This program provides students the broad foundational skills and technical expertise required to lead teams in information technology related roles within private or government organizations. The program curriculum covers the broad spectrum of technology areas such as networks, mobile computing, database management and information security, and provides the student a balanced combination of both theoretical and applied skills knowledge of the tasks, situations and tools that an IT management professional will face in the field. The 23-month program will include education in in core technical areas and electives to personalize the training for specific needs and interests.

Each program is taught by doctoral professors with related industry experience under the purview of the School’s Founding Dean, J. Robert Sapp, EdD.

“These programs ensure students graduate as technology industry leaders with a broad and holistic perspective on the application of technology,” says Dr. Sapp. “We’re thrilled to officially open our ‘doors’ and accept applicants.”

Dr. Sapp joined NCU in June of 2017 as a next step in a career focused on making higher education accessible. During his 25-year career, Dr. Sapp has served as a pioneer in online education, and developed first generation online courses, educational technologies and learning platforms.

This combined education and technology background led to Dr. Sapp’s recruitment by NCU leaders, and the development of the new School of Technology and its associated programs.

Dr. Sapp continued, “NCU and the School of Technology offers instruction in relevant skills and knowledge in a one-to-one model using our custom learning platform. School of Technology students will explore a diverse scope of business issues and determine the best solutions based on current and emerging technologies. Our program is agnostic to specific and proprietary systems and software. Rather, we provide a broad base of instruction that includes exposure to the critical technologies and the best practices of their applications in the relevant fields.”

Lending an additional element to the School of Technology’s new programs, NCU also announced a technology-focused Program Advisory Council (PAC), to evaluate and align the technology coursework to labor market needs. The PAC is comprised of tech industry stalwarts from information technology, digital media and learning technology, helping prepare students to take on a range of technology-based roles, including those in leadership, and mirroring the work environment.

With five of the world’s most valuable companies today focused on technology, according to CompTIA, having oversight and input from these professionals into an advanced degree can only support job prospects, and NCU’s new programs are prepared to deliver. Rolling starts begin weekly, with students able to begin as soon as October 30.

For more information about these programs, prospective students can visit

http://www.ncu.edu/school/school-technology.

About Northcentral University

Founded in 1996, Northcentral University is a regionally accredited, private, online and graduate-focused university serving professionals globally. With no physical residency requirements, courses are taught one-to-one by an NCU professor with a doctoral degree. NCU offers doctoral, master’s and bachelor’s degrees in business, education, and psychology, as well as doctoral and master’s degrees in marriage and family therapy and technology. Northcentral University is regionally accredited by WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), 985 Atlantic Avenue, Suite 100, Alameda, CA 94501, 510.748.9001, wscuc.org. For more information, visit http://www.ncu.edu or call 866.776.0331.

*For more information about NCU’s graduation rates, the median debt of students who complete programs, and other important information, please visit http://www.ncu.edu/program-disclosures.