When the power went out on Hatteras and Ocracoke in July, millions of dollars in revenue for area businesses and property owners who rent their homes to tourists went with it. Similarly, the region’s brand reputation as a reliable and relaxing vacation destination took a serious hit as visitors were turned away.

The result is an entire community with both short- and long-term losses to their businesses and livelihoods.

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin will host two seminars on Nov. 6, 2017 for affected business owners:



“This isn’t a region with a varied economy and multiple leading industries,” says Hoyt Tessener*, lead attorney for James Scott Farrin (JSF). “A week or two out of the vacation season can be the equivalent of a normal business closing for two-three months and, as we all know, when a business closes for a disaster it can be much more difficult for it to regain its prominence and recover financially.”

Concerns That PCL Claim Form is a Trap

Providing information about obtaining full financial recovery** is the primary reason the law firm is hosting the two November 6th seminars. JSF lawyers are concerned that some business owners are under the impression that by filling out the claim form on PCL Construction’s website their financial damages will be paid fully and promptly. Based on the firm’s 20 years of experience handling negligence cases against big corporations and insurance companies, lawyers there propose PCL may have their own corporate interests in mind versus making claimants whole again.

Tessener and his firm are concerned that the “narrowly defined” form could be a trap for the unwary, designed to minimize, delay, or deny claims, and they urge business owners to think twice before completing it.

The law firm has so many concerns about the PCL claim form that they have written a book for business owners on the issue and released an annotated copy of the claim form.

At the seminars, Tessener and Attorney Barry Jennings will walk claimants through the form illuminating areas of concern and taking attendees’ questions.

This free seminar is designed to be informal and educational. Attendees are under no obligation to hire the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin. Individuals are invited to attend at no charge, ask as many questions as they wish and utilize any resource available to them or none at all.

Having been in business for 20 years the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is now one of the largest law firms in North Carolina. It has recovered over $700 million** in total for more than 30,000 clients since 1997. The law firm played a key role in securing a $1.25 billion** settlement for farmers in a historic class action suit against the U.S. government for discrimination.

