“There’s magic in the room. You can feel the energy and enthusiasm that can only come from a room full of owners who are excited to get back to their store and WIN!”– 2017 Conference Attendee

Pharmacy Development Services (PDS) is proud to host the 14th Annual Super-Conference February 22-24th, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. This is a must attend event for independent pharmacy owners. PDS will share proven pharmacy solutions to increase independent pharmacy owners profits, improve operations while connecting them with thousands of like-minded pharmacy entrepreneurs, reputable vendors, and business experts in a forum unlike any other pharmacy conference out there.

Open to both PDS members and guests; 1,500+ attendees are expected and 100+ pharmacy exhibitors will be on-site showcasing products and hosting demonstrations. PDS has dedicated 19 years to researching, developing, eliminating, debunking, and producing the best pharmacy strategies that will take your pharmacy from surviving to thriving.

“Independent pharmacy owners will learn the skills and strategies to take control of their pharmacy and achieve success that they never thought was possible,” said Founder and President Dan Benamoz. “The PDS Super-Conference will present proven strategies and innovative solutions so independent pharmacies can go beyond surviving and flourish in 2018 and beyond.”

PDS is bringing nationally-recognized and relevant speakers to share their experience and expertise with conference attendees. The goal is to encourage pharmacy entrepreneurs to dispose of preconceived notions about doing business in the industry, rethinking what success looks like, and how to achieve it.

Featured Keynote Speakers

John C. Maxwell, the #1 New York Times bestselling author, coach, and speaker who has sold more than 26 million books, was identified as the #1 leader in business by the American Management Association® and the world’s most influential leadership expert by Business Insider and Inc. magazine in 2014. In that year Dr. Maxwell also received the Mother Teresa Prize for Global Peace and Leadership from the Luminary Leadership Network. His organizations—The John Maxwell Company, The John Maxwell Team, and EQUIP—have trained more than 6 million leaders in every one of the world’s nations. For more information visit http://www.JohnMaxwell.com.

Earvin “Magic” Johnson is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Magic Johnson Enterprises, an investment conglomerate valued at an estimated $1 billion dollars. Since retiring from the NBA over 20 years ago, the legendary basketball star has morphed into a business powerhouse who has dedicated his life to leaving a positive impact in underserved urban communities. Having left the basketball court for the boardroom, Johnson parlayed the skills and tenacity he acquired on the court into a winning formula for successful business ventures. Remaining true to his humble Lansing beginnings, he is unwaveringly dedicated to working with major corporations and partners to bring jobs and high quality products and services to underserved communities.

For more information, photos of keynote speakers, and to register, call 1-800-987-7386 and visit http://www.pdsconference.com.

PDS’s core belief is that the individual pharmacy owner, along with the collective power of a unified network of thousands — can improve the industry and create something better.