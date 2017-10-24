Baxter In The Snow It is so great to see him without pain and to have a normal life and enjoy his beach walks.

At just 1 year old, Baxter was diagnosed with severe arthritis in both of his hocks (ankles). According to his loving owner, Marian, “Baxter was in real pain.” She explains that during walks he would sit down frequently, not wanting to walk any further. It was difficult for him to get up from a lying down position and he frequently required assistance. He also had trouble with stairs and jumping on the couch, where he and his canine companions would rest together. Seeing his obvious discomfort, Marian spoke with her veterinarian, Dr. Joey Yazer at Cobequid Animal Hospital in Nova Scotia, Canada and he recommended VetStem Cell Therapy.

In December of 2014 at the age of two years old, Baxter received his first round of stem cell injections. Dr. Yazer collected fat from Baxter’s abdomen in a procedure similar to a spay. The fat tissue was sent overnight to the VetStem Biopharma laboratory in San Diego, California for processing. Once processed, the cells were quality checked and injectable doses of Baxter’s own stem cells were sent back to Dr. Yazer where they were injected into Baxter’s arthritic joints and intravenously.

After his stem cell injections, Marian reports that Baxter “improved a lot” but that Dr. Yazer felt that Baxter would benefit from a second round of stem cell injections. In March of 2015, Baxter received his second round of stem cell injections. This time, Baxter did not have to undergo a fat collection procedure because he had stem cells stored at VetStem from his initial procedure. These cells were once again sent to Dr. Yazer and Baxter received the injections in his arthritic joints and intravenously.

Marian stated after his second round of stem cell injections that Baxter improved even more than before. Baxter, now five years old, is still doing well. According to his owner, he now participates in normal walks, has no trouble getting up and is able to jump on the couch with no problems. Marian exclaimed, “It is so great to see him without pain and to have a normal life and enjoy his beach walks.” And that, “He is a healthy, lovely and sweet boy who can enjoy life now without pain.”

Stem cells are regenerative cells that can differentiate into many tissue types and are able to reduce pain and inflammation thus helping to restore range of motion and stimulate regeneration of tendon, ligament and joint tissues. In a study using VetStem Regenerative Cell Therapy on dogs with osteoarthritis of the hip joint it was found that regenerative cell therapy (adipose-derived stem cells) decreases patient discomfort and increases patient functional ability.

