Brian Duffy joins Next Level Performance as Vice President of Business Development, bringing with him over 24 years of experience in sales and business development with large targets accounts, and over a decade of incentive and recognition industry understanding and knowledge. Duffy said, “I am very excited to join the team at Next Level Performance. I have a passion for the performance improvement industry, and I’m thrilled to be part of a company that has a 40-year track record of success. I look forward to working with my colleagues to bring creative solutions to our clients; solutions that help them address their business issues, and get their people and channel partners more engaged.”

Brian will be responsible for helping to lead the sales team, identifying new business opportunities, and building new and existing customer relations, while working closely with Next Level Performance’s internal operations and marketing teams to deliver on the promise of inspiring sales incentive and employee engagement programs.

Dave Dittman, Managing Director at Next Level Performance says, “Everyone at Next Level is excited to welcome Brian to the team. His extensive background in the industry, passion for working with people, and success-driven personality make him a perfect match for our company. I’m confident that Brian will play a key role in providing and implementing high quality solutions for our clients. We are excited to have him on board and look forward to what he will achieve.”

About Next Level Performance

For over 40 years, Next Level Performance has been an award-winning leader in providing incentives, recognition, and rewards programs to help companies realize immediate ROI in motivating sales people, employees, channel partners, customers, and consumers. Their signature products and services include: Applaudit™ — a social recognition and rewards online software solution (SaaS) –, sales and channel campaign platforms, Great Escapes individual travel rewards, and Deluxe Group Incentive Travel.

For more information visit http://www.nxlperformance.com.