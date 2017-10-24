FLI Charge Successfully Completes Buyout and Financing Transaction

FLI Charge, a power and charging technology company, announced today that it has completed a management-led buyout from its parent company, FORM Holdings Corp.

The financing was led by private investors as well as FLI Charge management and will provide FLI Charge with the necessary capital to further develop its technology platform and focus on its growing universe of business development, partnership, and licensing opportunities.

Based in New York City, FLI Charge is an early-stage technology company that is easing access to power and charging by transforming surfaces into dynamic power delivery systems. FLI Charge’s proprietary technology delivers vast amounts of power in an intuitive, cost effective, and safe manner.

Following its successful launch in 2016, FLI Charge has partnered with and licensed its technology to leading OEMs in the automotive, education, power tool, retail technology and hospitality markets, among others.

Several partners and licensees are scheduled to launch products featuring FLI Charge's technology in the coming months and are each expected to revolutionize access to power and charging in their respective industries. FLI Charge's technology and brand will benefit greatly from its partners' significant visibility, distribution and scale.

“Our team is thrilled to have completed this transaction and is extremely excited for our partners' upcoming product launches, several of which we expect to be announced in the near future. Since launching FLI Charge at CES in January 2016 and our consumer products on Indiegogo in June 2016, we have consistently garnered strong interest from many of world’s most innovative and forward thinking companies as well as our loyal backers and customers,” said Cliff Weinstein, FLI Charge’s CEO. “Through the tremendous support of our partners and new investors, I am confident that FLI Charge will soon become a standard in power delivery and charging.”

ABOUT FLI CHARGE

