L-com Debuts New M12 Connectors, Coupler and Receptacles

M12 8-position X-code Male Connector “Our new quality constructed M12 connectors, coupler and receptacles are designed to provide years of reliable use, even in the most demanding applications. They are all IP67 qualified and feature a broad operating temperature range to stand up to the harshest environments,” said Dustin Guttadauro Past News Releases RSS L-com Debuts New Windowed NEMA...

L-com Launches New USB 3.0...

L-com Introduces Ruggedized...

L-com Global Connectivity, a preferred manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, announced today that it has introduced new M12 products that include connectors, receptacles and a coupler. These products are designed for industrial control and factory automation, test equipment, I/O connectivity, sensors and actuators, harsh environment applications and industrial Ethernet networks.

L-com’s new M12 field termination connectors consist of three configurations:8-position X-code male, 4-position D-code male and 4-position D-code female. These fully shielded, IP67-rated connectors allow for termination of M12 cables in the field. They are capable of terminating 22AWG to 26AWG conductors without any special tools and operate in temperatures ranging from -40°C to +85°C. The D-code versions are rated for up to Cat5e speeds and the X-code version is rated for up to Cat6a performance.

The new M12 4-position D-code coupler is fully shielded, IP67-rated when mated and supports Cat5e applications. It can be used as a coupler, adapter or gender changer. The coupler is panel mountable and has an operating temperature range of -25°C to 85°C.

L-com’s two new M12 8-position X-code receptacles are offered in front-mount or rear-mount styles. Both receptacles are fully shielded and IP67-rated offering Cat6a performance. The outer connection is an M12 X-code receptacle and the internal connection is a solder/PCB mount-style interface. The operating temperature range for these receptacles is -40°C to +85°C.

“Our new quality constructed M12 connectors, coupler and receptacles are designed to provide years of reliable use, even in the most demanding applications. They are all IP67 qualified and feature a broad operating temperature range to stand up to the harshest environments,” said Dustin Guttadauro, Product Manager.

L-com’s M12 connectors, coupler and receptacles are in stock and available for immediate shipment.

For more information about this release, please contact:

Peter McNeil

L-com Global Connectivity

17792 Fitch

Irvine, CA

978-682-6936 x1174

About L-com Global Connectivity:

L-com Global Connectivity, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. L-com is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2008 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics company.