L-com Debuts New M12 Connectors, Coupler and Receptacles

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (PRWEB) October 25, 2017
L-com Global Connectivity, a preferred manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, announced today that it has introduced new M12 products that include connectors, receptacles and a coupler. These products are designed for industrial control and factory automation, test equipment, I/O connectivity, sensors and actuators, harsh environment applications and industrial Ethernet networks.
L-com’s new M12 field termination connectors consist of three configurations:8-position X-code male, 4-position D-code male and 4-position D-code female. These fully shielded, IP67-rated connectors allow for termination of M12 cables in the field. They are capable of terminating 22AWG to 26AWG conductors without any special tools and operate in temperatures ranging from -40°C to +85°C. The D-code versions are rated for up to Cat5e speeds and the X-code version is rated for up to Cat6a performance.
The new M12 4-position D-code coupler is fully shielded, IP67-rated when mated and supports Cat5e applications. It can be used as a coupler, adapter or gender changer. The coupler is panel mountable and has an operating temperature range of -25°C to 85°C.
L-com’s two new M12 8-position X-code receptacles are offered in front-mount or rear-mount styles. Both receptacles are fully shielded and IP67-rated offering Cat6a performance. The outer connection is an M12 X-code receptacle and the internal connection is a solder/PCB mount-style interface. The operating temperature range for these receptacles is -40°C to +85°C.
“Our new quality constructed M12 connectors, coupler and receptacles are designed to provide years of reliable use, even in the most demanding applications. They are all IP67 qualified and feature a broad operating temperature range to stand up to the harshest environments,” said Dustin Guttadauro, Product Manager.
L-com’s M12 connectors, coupler and receptacles are in stock and available for immediate shipment.
