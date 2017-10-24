We have successfully completed projects both large and small in the water and wastewater industries in the region and have a wealth of experience to share at the Expo. Past News Releases RSS Control System Integrator Huffman...

Huffman Engineering, Inc., a leader in control systems integration for the water and wastewater industries, today announced the company will attend the American Water Works Association (AWWA) Nebraska Section Fall 2017 Conference. The event is held jointly with the Nebraska chapters of the American Public Works Association (APWA) and Water Environment Association (NWEA) at the Younes Conference Center in Kearney, NE November 7-9, 2017.

Attending for the 20th consecutive year, Huffman Engineering will participate in the conference’s Expo and share the company’s expertise and experience in the implementation of turnkey automation solutions for sustainable and intelligent water infrastructure technologies. New control system technologies allow utilities to optimize and measure productivity, access and analyze critical operational data, automate regulatory documentation, improve network security and manage facility costs.

“Huffman Engineering understands the challenges that aging infrastructure and increased regulation bring to utilities in Nebraska,” said Howard Huffman, president of Huffman Engineering. “We have successfully completed projects both large and small in the water and wastewater industries in the region and have a wealth of experience to share at the Expo.”

Huffman Engineering recently designed and installed the instrumentation and controls for a water treatment plant modernization for the City of Omaha at the Missouri River Wastewater Treatment Plant, resulting in an expansion of capacity, an increase in efficiency, and a reduction of the amount of wastewater flowing through the storm sewer system. In 2016, Huffman Engineering completed two major improvement projects for Metropolitan Utilities District’s (MUD) 125-year-old water treatment plant in Florence, NE. The first project was upgrading the SCADA and control system, and overlapping that was the second project, which involved upgrading the existing filtration building. Huffman Engineering continues be a preferred vendor for MUD, and is currently working on the design and installation of the control system for a new 50 million-gallon-per-day pump for the Minne Lusa High Service Pump Station at MUD’s Florence facility.

This year’s AWWA conference focuses on topics critical to the wastewater, clean water and public works industries, and includes several case study presentations. The breakout sessions are geared to a variety of job responsibilities, and attendees range from system operators to top-level executives such as city managers. In Nebraska, water and wastewater treatment facility operators are required to earn continuing education credits to maintain their license, and the conference can fulfill a portion of those requirements.

For over 30 years, Huffman Engineering has served as a trusted technology and services partner to many of Nebraska’s water industry professionals. The company recently opened a new office in Denver to better serve the needs of a growing client base in Western Nebraska, Colorado and Wyoming.

Specializing in process control applications, Huffman Engineering has a proven track record of delivering large-scale system integration projects for highly regulated industries which require clients to meet stringent regulatory requirements. Whether meeting requirements for the FDA, USDA, or EPA, Huffman Engineering builds robust reliable automation systems.

About Huffman Engineering, Inc.

Huffman Engineering, Inc. is a CSIA Certified control systems integration company offering turnkey engineering design and control systems integration services to manufacturing and utility customers. The company’s highly-skilled team of electrical, mechanical, control systems, and chemical engineers, and experienced technicians practice a proven, results-driven project methodology to consistently deliver optimal industrial automation solutions. Based in Lincoln, Nebraska, Huffman Engineering has served the Midwest since 1987, specializing in pharmaceutical, life science, machine, and utility process control applications. For more information, visit HuffmanEng.com.