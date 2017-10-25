Enjoy a four-course medieval feast and action-packed live tournament at Medieval Times. We are honored to salute the men and women of our armed forces and their families,” said Pedro Goite, general manager at Medieval Times, Buena Park, California, castle.

Members of the armed forces and their families can now get discount tickets and complimentary Royalty Upgrades* to Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament in Buena Park, California. The Royalty Package (over $20 retail value) includes:



Priority Castle Access,

VIP Seating,

Priority Seating Access,

Cheering Banner, and

VIP Lanyard

*Eligible members include active, retired or veteran U.S. Military personnel, DOD personnel, members of the National Guard/Reserves, and dependents. Tickets for these specially priced offers must be purchased in advance and can only be obtained at participating MWR/ITT offices throughout the United States. These special military rates are not available at the Medieval Times box office. Free Royalty Upgrade is based on availability at time of purchase. This offer is valid for all shows through December 30, 2017, while supplies last.

Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament’s California Castle is located at 7662 Beach Blvd. in Buena Park, CA. Medieval Times is North America’s No. 1 dinner attraction and Orange County’s Celebration Destination. In 2017, Medieval Times received its seventh consecutive Trip Advisor Certificate of Excellence.

Contacts

Jessenia Rivera

Medieval Times Marketing Associate

(714) 523-1100, ext. 2220

jessenia.rivera(at)medievaltimes(dot)com



or

Dennis John Gaschen

714-633-6434

dgaschen(at)fullerton(dot)edu