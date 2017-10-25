Ozarks Medical Center will prepare for and manage emergency events with LiveProcess Emergency Manager LiveProcess will allow us to reach each of our 1,200 employees within minutes during an emergency event. We can easily push out notifications to staff at a clinic 55 miles away, then maintain real-time situational awareness through incident command.

LiveProcess has implemented its emergency management platform for communication, collaboration and coordination at Missouri-based Ozarks Medical Center. LiveProcess Emergency Manager enables faster communication and response times across Ozarks Medical Center’s hospital, clinics and home healthcare providers, which serve an eight-county area across south central Missouri and north central Arkansas.

LiveProcess is a leader in emergency management and communication systems for healthcare organizations. Cloud-based communication and collaboration solutions help ensure continuity of care before, during and after emergency events, whether within a facility or across a widespread network. Through an intuitive and customizable contact management database, LiveProcess enables broadcast notifications to an entire organization, messaging to individuals, and alerts to readily built dedicated groups that simplify and accelerate communications and coordination.

“Ozarks Medical Center provides care for an area that is very large, geographically, but is not highly populated. That presents challenges for emergency management,” said Josh Reeves, the director of facilities and planning for Ozarks Medical Center. “LiveProcess will allow us to reach each of our 1,200 employees within minutes during an emergency event. Even when an adverse weather event will not affect our main hospital facility, we can easily push out notifications to staff at a clinic 55 miles away, then maintain real-time situational awareness through incident command.” An interactive event log keeps current information visible and supports collaboration among facilities and with local and regional emergency management agencies.

LiveProcess also gives Ozarks Medical Center the capability to rapidly produce after-action reports, a form of post-event documentation required by the Joint Commission and by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) in their emergency preparedness rule. “After all the labor and resources spent during an emergency event, piecing together an after-action report can be cumbersome and time consuming. LiveProcess gives us the ability to sit down and review the effectiveness of our emergency management response as soon as the next day, rather than waiting for weeks or more,” said Richard Leita, the Emergency Preparedness Coordinator at Ozarks Medical Center.

From emergency management to hospital operations

“Ozarks Medical Center was looking for a real-time communication system to replace a time-consuming analog call list,” said Terry Zysk, CEO of LiveProcess. “LiveProcess has been able to give them the fast-paced, flexible communication system they needed for emergency events, in addition to providing solutions for day-to-day operations and workflow needs such as shift management, coordinating rapid response teams and staying ahead of ED overcrowding.”

The solution supports a bring-your-own-device (BYOD) preference for those employees who choose it, so communications can reach on-premises personnel, traveling home health nurses and off-duty staff or leadership via text, email, or phone call as appropriate. The capacity for multi-modal communication ensures that the right people are reached right away, while the structured response and message tracking capabilities empowers caregivers, support and operations staff to communicate and coordinate across departments and healthcare settings

Implementation at Ozarks Medical Center was completed ahead of schedule, but LiveProcess support is ongoing. In addition to an around-the-clock US-based support team, LiveProcess regularly accommodates client ideas and suggested enhancements for the solution that drive increased value across clients.

About LiveProcess

Born in the crisis-oriented world of emergency management, LiveProcess has more than a decade of success enabling large and complex networks to plan for and respond to critical, catastrophic and time-sensitive incidents. We now bring our proven logistics and coordination expertise across healthcare settings, within and beyond hospital walls. Our healthcare mobile apps enable personnel to take control of situations and collaborate to resolve operational disruptions, urgent health needs and routine transitions in patient care.

Headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, more than 600 healthcare organizations and public agencies rely on LiveProcess’ unmatched mobile, SaaS solutions to effectively manage, analyze and respond to changing conditions. Visit http://www.liveprocess.com or call 888.400.2673 to learn more.