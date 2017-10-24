The Colony Hotel on the Island of Palm Beach Our new partnership with The Colony makes a powerful statement of the respect and integrity to not only the owners of the hotel but also to the visitors and Palm Beach residents. - Rei L. Mesa

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty’s President and C.E.O., Rei L. Mesa announced the new affiliation with The Colony Hotel on the Island of Palm Beach.

Since 1947, The Colony Hotel has epitomized the quintessential Palm Beach destination: discrete yet social; vibrant yet understated; a hotel, yet for many a second home. Positioned steps from Worth Avenue and the Atlantic Ocean, The Colony’s pink façade and British Colonial architecture welcomes visitors to one of Palm Beach’s crown jewels.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty is honored to provide top notch real estate services to The Colony’s visitors and guests as needed.

Nancy Cardone will be overseeing The Colony relationship- in addition to our current branch sales offices located at 3001 PGA Blvd. Ste. 101, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, 33410 and 351 S. US Highway One, Ste. 104, Jupiter, Florida, 33477 and 205 Worth Avenue, Suite 106, Palm Beach, FL, 33480.

“It is an honor and privilege to partner with the recently renovated, family owned and operated Colony Hotel! The addition of our presence at this famed hotel represents Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty’s ongoing growth strategy in the Palm Beach market,” commented Carol Hill, Regional Vice President, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty.

“We’re pleased to work with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty as we re-introduce The Colony to current Palm Beachers and appeal to the area’s next generation of discerning residents and visitors,” said Sarah Wetenhall, The Colony’s President and CEO.

“Our new partnership with The Colony makes a powerful statement of the respect and integrity to not only the owners of the hotel but also to the visitors and Palm Beach residents. This location also emphasizes our continued commitment to provide outstanding service and support to our Sales Professionals, our community, and our customers through all of our Family of Services – Eagle Home Mortgage, Florida Title & Guarantee Agency, and North American Advantage Insurance Services!” – remarked Rei L. Mesa, President & C.E.O., Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty serves 19 counties throughout Florida with over 40 locations and approximately 1,800 Sales Professionals. The full-service brokerage company, founded in 1999, is a subsidiary of Lennar Corporation, a Fortune 500 company and is a franchise member of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ network, one of the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name. The company offers residential and commercial services as well as seasonal rentals, property management, REO & Foreclosures, corporate relocations, referral services, title, home service plans, and personal concierge services. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty ranks in the Top 10 in the network among 42,000 Sales Professionals in 1,200 offices throughout 47 states. The company is the overall No. 1 fundraiser for The Sunshine Kids Foundation, having generated more than $3.37 million since 2001. Visit http://www.BHHSFloridaRealty.com