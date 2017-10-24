Customer Experience Management Cycle Conventional workforce optimization solutions are no longer adequate. Enterprises need more advanced solutions that are driven by analytics, AI, IVA, RPA, IoT and mobility to intelligently automate the management of their customer experience and business processes.

OnviSource, a leading provider of solutions for workforce optimization (WFO), customer experience management (CXM) and business process automation (BPA), has announced the roll out of ia.Enterprise, a new generation of CXM and BPA integrated solutions driven by advanced intelligent automation (IA) capabilities.

ia.Enterprise solutions intelligently automate the entire customer journey including the steps before, during and after customer engagement. ia.Enterprise capabilities offer Intelligent Automation for managing four major segments of every customer journey:



Customer service routing to the right service engagement point

Customer service interaction and engagement with live agents, Intelligent Virtual Agents (IVA), or a combination

Customer service processing that includes business and robotic process automation (RPA)

Customer service feedback; customer sentiment analysis through using multichannel analytics, trend analysis, social media mentions and surveys

“We are experiencing an emerging customer environment that is connected, mobile and demanding; challenging enterprises to better understand their customers’ demands, behavior and sentiment in order to positively manage their customers’ experience,” said Ray S. Naeini, CEO and Chairman of OnviSource. “Conventional workforce optimization solutions are no longer adequate, and enterprises need more advanced solutions that are driven by analytics, AI, IVA, RPA, IoT and mobility to intelligently automate the management of their customer experience and business processes.”

ia.Enterprise solutions use five generic steps to automatically:

Capture the data and media from all entities involved in customer journey and business processes

Organize and unify the captured big data

Analyze using multichannel analytics and sentiment analysis to create actionable knowledge

Make best decisions and learn over time

Launch user-defined actions

The remarkable advantage of such a generic set of capabilities is that it can intelligently automate a broad range of enterprise and contact center functions related to both customer experience management and business process automation.

A number of ia.Enterprise solutions have already been deployed and are currently in use by OnviSource customers. In order to assure customers’ success and the return on investment, OnviSource supports the deployment of ia.Enterprise solutions and the transformation of enterprises to intelligent automation through its special customer assistance service, called Advantage Program. Advantage Program offers consultation, proof of concepts, and tools that can easily map an enterprise’s business processes to IA solutions. ia.Enterprise solutions are delivered as on-premise software or SaaS in order to align with customers’ business requirements.

For the past decade, OnviSource has enabled several hundred companies in a broad range of industries to intelligently automate their customer experience and business processes by offering advanced solutions in data and media capture, unification, analysis, decision making and automation for their contact centers, back offices and IT organizations. The Company offers its solutions through software products, cloud and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), managed services, or any combination. OnviSource is headquartered in Plano, Texas (North Dallas area), with an operation center in Enid, Oklahoma. The Company’s customer service, data centers and contact centers are distributed between Texas and Oklahoma in order to offer redundancy and rapid disaster recovery.