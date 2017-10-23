We finished the third quarter of 2017 by achieving the trifecta of record sales bookings, revenues and customer retention, as well as a 38% increase in net new customers over the same period last year.

LiquidFrameworks’ Vice President of Worldwide Sales, David Levitt, is encouraged by the company’s continued growth trajectory. “We finished the third quarter of 2017 by achieving the trifecta of record sales bookings, revenues and customer retention, as well as a 38% increase in net new customers over the same period last year,” Levitt said. “The momentum we feel going in to the last quarter of the year is going to help us to eclipse our previous Q4 and annual bookings and revenue records, set last year.”

LiquidFrameworks’ FieldFX solution is a cloud-based mobile field operations software suite designed to manage contracts, quotes, equipment, jobs and field tickets along with customer-specific electronic forms such as safety incidents, inspections and other operational data reports. FieldFX was designed specifically for field personnel, in order to increase usability and, therefore, increase and accelerate the value of the implementations. The FieldFX solution also works both online and offline, which is critical for service companies in oilfield, industrial and environmental industries.

“LiquidFrameworks’ domain expertise in the oilfield/ industrial/environmental industries has differentiated FieldFX as the clear market leader in field automation for these service companies,” Levitt continued. “Our deep understanding of this industry from serving it for the past twelve years has helped us to have a material financial impact with our customers, which propels our continued success both with new and existing customers.”

Trent Derr, President and CEO of LiquidFrameworks said, “I am excited about the continued success of our customers, as well as the momentum this provides, as we head into the final quarter of the year.”

To learn more about how mobile field operations management solutions can add value to your oilfield or industrial/environmental service company visit http://www.liquidframeworks.com.

