NetDimensions, the global provider of performance, knowledge and learning management systems, has been ranked on TrainingIndustry.com’s 2017 Top 20 Learning Portal Companies List.

This is the sixth year in a row that NetDimensions has attained a spot on the prestigious list of top global portal and learning management system (LMS) organizations.

According to TrainingIndustry.com, there are several considerations and criteria for organizations like NetDimensions to appear on the Top 20 Learning Portal Companies list. These include:



Quality of learning portal/LMS user and administrative features

Industry visibility, innovation and impact

Number and strength of clients

Geographic reach

Company size and growth potential

The achievement comes as NetDimensions prepares to launch version 13.2 of the NetDimensions Talent Suite, its award-winning enterprise talent management system. NetDimensions Talent Suite 13.2, which launches in November 2017, includes a number of sought-after features, such as SaaS platform infrastructure improvements, extended xAPI capabilities and enhancements to classroom resources.

“We are delighted that NetDimensions has been acknowledged for our market-leading LMS solutions,” said Peter Gordon, Managing Director of NetDimensions. “We continue to develop and invest in our Talent Suite learning platform to ensure it meets our customers’ needs for a state-of-the-art system to deliver learning and development. This recognition from TrainingIndustry.com reflects that.”

In addition to the TrainingIndustry.com recognition, NetDimensions’ learning and talent solutions have won six Brandon Hall awards, two Talented Learning awards and gold for Best Enterprise Learning Platform Implementation at the Learning Technologies awards 2016.

About NetDimensions

Established in 1999, NetDimensions is a global provider of performance, knowledge and learning management solutions to highly regulated industries.

NetDimensions provides companies, government agencies and other organizations with talent management solutions to personalize learning, share knowledge, enhance performance, foster collaboration and manage compliance programs for employees, customers, partners and suppliers.

NetDimensions' award-winning solutions have been chosen by leading organizations worldwide including ING, Cathay Pacific, Chicago Police Department, Geely Automotive, CERN, Fugro, Norton Healthcare and Fresenius Medical Care.

NetDimensions is ISO 9001 certified and NetDimensions hosted services are ISO 27001 certified.

NetDimensions is part of Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG).

For more information, visit http://www.NetDimensions.com or follow @netdimensions on Twitter.