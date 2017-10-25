“The Cybersecurity Center of Excellence for Critical Infrastructure is a unique collaboration which benefits multiple stakeholders. We welcome RadiFlow as a CyberForce partner, and a CCoE stakeholder”, said Narsimha Koppula, Co-Founder and Board Member of CyberForce.

RadiFlow and CyberForce LLC today announced their collaboration for the use of RadiFlow products in CyberForce’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Critical Infrastructure. CyberForce has entered into a value-added reseller relationship with RadiFlow for use of its products as part of CyberForce’s cybersecurity solutions and system integration services for critical infrastructure.

RadiFlow has also entered into a Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (CCoE) stakeholder relationship agreement. RadiFlow has committed to support the multi-stakeholder CCoE that has been established as a public-private collaboration between NOVA (Northern Virginia Community College) and CyberForce LLC. As a CCoE stakeholder, RadiFlow provides equipment and training support to the CCoE participants, and its interns. RadiFlow will also leverage the CCoE for customer visits and training.

“The Cybersecurity Center of Excellence for Critical Infrastructure is a unique collaboration which benefits multiple stakeholders. We welcome RadiFlow as a CyberForce partner, and a CCoE stakeholder. RadiFlow will benefit with interns who will emerge as industry-ready personnel, knowledgeable in their products, and other industry technologies and processes,” said Narsimha Koppula, Co-Founder and Board Member of CyberForce.

“RadiFlow is pleased to become a partner of CyberForce, and support the CCoE, a public-private collaboration for a Cybersecurity Center of Excellence that CyberForce LLC has entered into with NOVA - Northern Virginia Community College. This innovative collaboration between public sector academia and a leading cybersecurity company is a model that should be followed to help provide industry-ready personnel, trained on leading cybersecurity products,” said Ilan Barda, CEO of RadiFlow.

“CyberForce welcomes RadiFlow with its leading cybersecurity products to its partner program. RadiFlow’s proven products are an important addition for CyberForce to its industry technology portfolio. This collaboration will help us deliver more robust solutions and systems integration services for Critical Infrastructure industries,” said Bimal Sareen, Co-Founder and Board Member of CyberForce.

“We are pleased to have CyberForce as a partner to advance our technologies for Critical Infrastructure industry sectors. RadiFlow offers leading edge products to help protect industries such as Energy, Oil & Gas, Water and Wastewater, critical Manufacturing,” added TJ Roe, VP Sales, North America of RadiFlow.

Cybersecurity Center of Excellence and Lab for Critical Infrastructure (CCoE). Established in CyberForce LLC’s offices in Reston, VA, the CCoE has a focus on Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Cybersecurity. Its modular ICS environments for different Critical Infrastructure Industry sectors including Electric Utilities, Oil & Gas, Chemical and Water offers unique and realistic solutions to address cybersecurity challenges.

CCoE industry stakeholders are able to invite customers to view demonstrations of their equipment/technologies in simulated environments, and conduct industry training on their products for their customers.

RadiFlow is a leading provider of cyber security solutions for ICS networks in critical infrastructure, including tools for NERC CIP compliance. Radiflow’s Industrial Intrusion Detection System passively learns and maps the OT network, providing exceptional visibility and situational awareness, and validates the behavior of both M2M applications and H2M sessions in distributed operational networks. Radiflow’s Security gateways may be connected in-line to protect and secure the access to critical devices in remote sites using Deep-Packet-Inspection and Task-based user access control. More information is available at http://www.RadiFlow.com

CyberForce LLC is a Cybersecurity company Headquartered in Reston, VA, which provides the full range of Cybersecurity solutions and services for ICS/SCADA and OT/IT for Critical Infrastructure industries. This includes assessments, regulatory compliance, re-mediation solutions and systems integration services. Critical Infrastructure industries include Electric Utilities, Water, Oil & Gas and Chemical. More information is available at http://www.CyberForceUS.com.

All product and company names may be protected via trademarks of its owners.