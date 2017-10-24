Dante Catanese (pictured middle) accepting the 2017 HUBZone Employee of the Year award. Although I've been a part of multiple revolutionary projects, I can honestly say that my experience working in the City of Detroit, and contributing to the city's comeback, is one of the greatest milestones in my career thus far.

Dante Catanese, project manager of Detroit-headquartered and minority-owned contracting firm, RBV Contracting, received the 2017 HUBZone Employee of the Year award by the National HUBZone Council on Friday, Oct. 13. Catanese received the national recognition at the 2017 National HUBZone Conference in Chantilly, Virginia, and was chosen among applicants from all across the nation by the National HUBZone Council. Catanese has served as the project manager on RBV Contracting’s largest projects including Little Caesar’s Arena, City Modern at Brush Park, and Pointe Mouillee Combined Disposal Facility Cell 4 Improvements.

“It’s an honor to receive the 2017 HUBZone Employee of the Year award. I could not have achieved this recognition without the help of our team here at RBV. We have an amazing and experienced field staff lead by Arnie Ridner, and committed and driven owners, who focus on growing the company through the local community,” said Dante Catanese, recipient of the 2017 HUBZone Employee of the Year award. “Since entering the construction industry in 2008 I've worked in large cities such as Los Angeles, Denver, and Dallas in addition to Detroit. Although I've been a part of multiple revolutionary projects, I can honestly say that my experience working in the City of Detroit, and contributing to the city's comeback, is one of the greatest milestones in my career thus far.”

The HUBZone Program is under the management of the Small Business Administration (SBA). The HUBZone Program encourages economic development in "HUBZones" by establishing preference of areas. As a HUBZone certified business, companies receive competitive and sole source contracting, a 10-percent price evaluation preference in full-and-open contract competitions, as well as subcontracting opportunities. Since becoming certified in March 2012, RBV Contracting has received three HUBZone prime federal contracts; each has been instrumental in the firm’s growth and all have been with three different federal agencies.

The winner of the 2017 HUBZone Employee of the Year award was chosen based on their ability to support others, show commitment to the community, and promote the HUBZone Program’s values and spirit.

“Dante always shows an acute attention to detail and is extremely conscious about reporting on percentages to meet our workforce residency requirements,” said RBV Contracting Vice President, Jim Foucher. “When he’s not at work, Dante is renovating his home in Oakland County that is also located in a HUBZone, or volunteering his time as a high school football coach at his alma-mater in Royal Oak, Mich. He is an all-around great person and we’re happy to have him on our crew.”

This award is one of many achievements that RBV Contracting has received this year. In addition to employing the 2017 HUBZone Employee of the Year, RBV Contracting has experienced the following:



Named one of Michigan’s 50 Companies to Watch by Michigan Celebrates Small Business

Named Government Contractor of the Year by Michigan Celebrates Small Business

Profiled by SBA Administrator, Linda McMahon, on the 2017 SBA Ignite Tour

More than 50-percent increase in revenue from previous calendar year

More than 33-percent increase in internal growth from previous calendar year

For more information on RBV Contracting, visit: rbvcontracting.com. For more information on the SBA’s HUBZone Program, visit: sba.gov/contracting/government-contracting-programs/hubzone-program.

About RBV Contracting, Inc.

Established in March of 2011, RBV Contracting is a full-service, 8(a) certified minority and HUBZone construction contractor, headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. RBV provides a wide variety of services from construction management, site development, underground utilities, landscaping and rehabilitation for commercial, retail, governmental and industrial projects. RBV serves a growing list of federal agencies including USACE, Air Force, National Guard Bureau and GSA. To learn more about RBV, visit rbvcontracting.com.

RBV Contracting's Twitter: @rbvcontracting

RBV Contracting's Facebook: facebook.com/rbvcontracting

Sources:

https://www.sba.gov/contracting/government-contracting-programs/hubzone-program/understanding-hubzone-program