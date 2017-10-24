National University is honored to collaborate with HACU and members of the San Diego STEM community to inspire students toward careers in science, technology, engineering and math, subjects that are critical to our nation’s future,” - National University President Dr. David Andrews.

National University, a member of Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU), was selected to be the site of this year’s Youth Leadership Development Leadership Forum for students in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). The forum provides middle and high school students with varying levels of exposure to STEM fields an opportunity to learn about academic and career pathways in these areas. The event, which takes place on October 27 at National University’s Spectrum campus in San Diego, is expected to bring together over 600 students from San Diego and neighboring counties.

National University, which is among the largest private nonprofit universities in California, is leading this community-wide event with participation from several organizations within the San Diego STEM community, including the University of California, San Diego, the Salk Institute, SDG&E, SPAWAR and the USS Midway Museum. Industry professionals will join university faculty members in STEM fields such as National University’s cybersecurity and engineering programs to conduct live demonstrations and hands-on experiments for students in grades 6-12 from public, private and charter schools in San Diego, Riverside and Imperial Valley. These students, which will include first-generation college students, will also have the chance to learn about career pathways and receive advice on college acceptance, networking and success in STEM majors from organizations such as EDmin and Teach for America.

“National University is honored to collaborate with HACU and members of the San Diego STEM community to inspire students toward careers in science, technology, engineering and math, subjects that are critical to our nation’s future,” said National University President Dr. David Andrews. “Through this forum we have an opportunity to give back to the communities we serve and ensure San Diego remains a place of innovation by highlighting educational pathways to future professionals in STEM workforce.”

As a Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI), National University is dedicated to serving a diverse population of students. Like HACU, the University is committed to supporting students’ educational success by providing tools and resources from kindergarten through the graduate level and into the work force, and in turn, meeting workforce needs by preparing a qualified, diverse group of candidates. The event also marks the beginning of HACU’s 31st Annual Conference, “Championing Hispanic Higher Education Success: Driving America’s Prosperity,” which will take place Oct 28-30 at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront in San Diego, CA.

The Youth Leadership Development Leadership Forum begins at 8 am on Friday, October 27 at National University’s Spectrum campus in San Diego, CA. Students and teachers will be welcomed by Chancellor of the National University System Dr. Michael R. Cunningham, National University President Dr. David Andrews and Antonio Flores, President and CEO of HACU. To learn more about the 2017 Youth Leadership Development Forum for students in STEM, visit nu.edu/HACU2017

About National University

Founded in 1971, National University is among the largest, private, nonprofit universities in California. With more than 150,000 alumni, National University is the flagship institution of the National University System. National University is dedicated to making lifelong learning opportunities accessible, challenging, and relevant to a diverse population of students. Four schools and two colleges – the College of Letters and Sciences; the Sanford College of Education; the School of Business and Management; the School of Engineering and Computing; the School of Health and Human Services; and the School of Professional Studies – offer more than 100 graduate and undergraduate degrees and 23 teacher credentials. Programs are offered at locations throughout California and across the nation, and are also available online. National University is headquartered in La Jolla, California.http://www.nu.edu/