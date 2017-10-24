“This program not only changes our families, but it also changes the lives of the generations that follow,” said LTG.Leroy Sisco, Founder.

As part of their 50th Anniversary celebration, Saulsbury Industries partnered with the Military Warriors Support Foundation to present six (6) new homes to veterans and their families. The foundation brought all six veterans, and their families, to the Permian Basin to receive the keys to their new homes at a ceremony held on Friday, October 20, 2017.

Through their homes donation program, Homes4WoundedHeroes, the foundation awards 100% mortgage-free homes to combat wounded veterans and Gold Star spouses of heroes who have fallen in combat. In addition to the home, each family receives three years of family and financial mentoring so that they may learn the skills necessary to become happy and successful homeowners.

“This program not only changes our families, but it also changes the lives of the generations that follow,” said LTG.Leroy Sisco, Founder. “We are grateful to the Saulsbury Family and Saulsbury Industries for their generous donation that made it possible to donate our 800th home.”

Family-owned Saulsbury Industries is a full-service Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Maintenance contractor headquartered in Odessa, Texas, that provides engineering, general construction, electrical & instrumentation, fabrication and maintenance services to heavy industrial markets. Saulsbury Industries is celebrating its 50th year anniversary in 2017.

Saulsbury’s mission is to provide superior services and value to our clients by living our core values every day without compromise.

Military Warriors Support Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charity, founded by LTG. Leroy Sisco, (Ret), in 2007. Their mission is to provide support and programs that facilitate a smooth and successful transition for our Nation’s combat wounded heroes and Gold Star families. Programs focus on housing and homeownership and employment, as well as recreational activities and transportation assistance.