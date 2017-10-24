Butter Buds FoodserviceSM Launches Shaker Jar Seasonings

Do your flavor a favor!

Butter Buds Foodservice announces the official launch of the company’s newest product line, Shaker Jar Seasonings. Cheddar Taco, Blazin’ Buffalo, Cheesy Garlic and Cinnamon Swirl are the first four seasonings now available to foodservice operators nationwide. As the product names suggest, shaker jar seasonings are meant to be fun and attractive for all who are eager to participate in creating the flavor profile of the foods they eat.

Butter Buds Foodservice credits the flavor station trend, including baked potato, nacho and popcorn topping bars, with inspiring product development. Best known for the company’s signature concentrated butter substitutes, in recent years Butter Buds Foodservice has been successful in expanding the branded product offerings to include popular cheese sauce mixes – Cheddar Buds® and Alfredo Buds® – along with Buttermist® and Garlic Buttermist® premium quality pan-release and food spray products.

Shaker Jar Seasonings are a departure from the “back of the house” culinary products, as these are consumer-facing, meant for table tops and flavor stations. “From school foodservice directors to national buying group customers and beyond, the interest we’ve received has been sensational,” explains Jim Dodge, Butter Buds Foodservice Director of Sales. “We sampled and taste-tested these products at various food shows and conferences over the past year, and feedback is extremely positive!”

Butter Buds Shaker Jar Seasonings are sold in individual six-jar cases. Jars contain 8 ounces by volume, with net weights varying for each seasoning. These and other Butter Buds Foodservice products are available from national foodservice distributors. Foodservice directors should contact their local Butter Buds Foodservice representative for more information or email Kristine Heveran at bbfs@bbuds.com.

About Butter Buds FoodserviceSM

Butter Buds Foodservice provides concentrated butter substitutes, cheese sauce mixes, butter sauce mixes and pan-release butter sprays to a variety of foodservice markets. The Butter Buds® brand of concentrated butter and cheese flavored products are favored by foodservice managers in schools, military and health care facilities for their great taste, convenience, exceptional cost savings and health benefits.