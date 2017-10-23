SYNLawn Expands Go Green Footprint with SYNLawn Australia

SYNLawn has brought their years of industry-leading manufacturing excellence and product confidence to Australia. Now customers down under can enjoy beautiful, impeccably durable, environmentally frie "No other artificial grass manufacturer has the resources to push their landscape brand inter-continentally like SYNLawn," said George Neagle, Vice President at SYNLawn.

In an industry-dominating move, SYNLawn, the world’s long-standing powerhouse artificial grass manufacturer, has expanded their global Go Green footprint with Australian manufacturing and retail locations.

Victoria, New South Wales, and Queensland Australia locations are now open as the original artificial grass landscape brand, SYNLawn, offers their expansive plant-based, Go Green products into Australia's booming market.

"No other artificial grass manufacturer has the resources to push their landscape brand inter-continentally like SYNLawn," said George Neagle, Vice President at SYNLawn. "We are always moving forward and pushing the industry to greater things. As industry innovators, we are constantly evolving our line to create environmentally friendly products that actually out-perform petroleum-based products. We created the first ever renewable soy backing system, EnviroLoc™ and now a sugar-cane based fiber that performs so well we, as the manufacturer, stick by them with an impressive 15-year warranty."

SYNLawn has brought their years of industry-leading manufacturing excellence and product confidence to Australia. Now customers down under can enjoy beautiful, impeccably durable, environmentally friendly landscape surfaces without the burden of inter-continent transport raising their costs.

SYNLawn expects their HeatBlock™ technology to be extremely popular in Australia's highly seasonal climate. Scientifically proven, SYNLawn’s exclusive HeatBlock™ Technology lowers rising temperatures by reflecting sunlight, thus reducing heat build-up and emissivity for a product that feels 20% cooler to the touch than other artificial turf products. This technology adds a finish to each grass fiber that offers less ‘shine’, is softer to touch and less abrasive than other artificial grass for a more realistic look you can see and feel.

SYNLawn is also the only manufacturer with a coveted U.S. ASTM E 108 Class A Fire Rating allowing it to be safely installed on rooftops and other similar applications. SYNLawn's unprecedented fire rating make it a viable protective measure for homes and businesses in high-risk bushfire areas of Australia.

About SYNLawn

SYNLawn is the unrivaled innovator in commercial, residential and golf synthetic grass landscape. Boasting the only USDA-certified, bio-based artificial turf products in the industry, SYNLawn has created a first, 100% recyclable, lush, sustainable product that are superior in durability to petroleum-based products. SYNLawn’s unmatched level of vertical integration and quality control allow it to provide the best prices and strongest warranty on the market. These qualities along with its status as the largest manufacturer of artificial grass in the America are the reason retail giants like Lowes Menards insist on SYNLawn. SYNLawn also promotes the largest full-service distributor and installation network. With more than 75 locations, the vast SYNLawn footprint provides unmatched reach in artificial grass systems installation throughout the Americas and now Australia.