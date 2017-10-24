Howard Fischer Associates Howard Fischer Associates delivered a candidate with the ideal skillset and experience to drive our global investor strategy.

Howard Fischer Associates (HFA), one of the leading executive and board search firms in the nation for more than 40 years, recently placed Andrew Slabin as Executive Vice President of Global Investor Strategy at Discovery Communications.

“In Andrew, Howard Fischer Associates delivered a candidate with the ideal skillset and experience to drive our global investor strategy,” said Gunnar Wiedenfels, Chief Financial Officer at Discovery Communications. “Andrew’s deep understanding of the fast-evolving media landscape and the opportunities it presents for growth, coupled with his strong relationships with the investor and analyst community, will further strengthen our ability to reach and communicate our differentiated position to investors around the world.”

“Discovery Communications was focused on finding a world-class, strategic leader to help define and articulate their global investor story to the market," said Eric Ferst, Senior Principal at Howard Fischer Associates. “Andrew’s track record of success as an analyst, along with his deep understanding of technology and media and strong investor community relationships, will help Discovery position itself as a global media leader.”

Slabin has more than 20 years of experience as a buy-side and sell-side analyst and portfolio manager. Previously, he served as co-portfolio manager of a public equity portfolio at Toms Capital, responsible for investments in the telecom, media, and technology sectors. Prior to that, he was an analyst and portfolio manager for Man GLG and a director of equity research at Merrill Lynch. He began his career at John Hancock Mutual Funds.

In this new role, Slabin will develop Discovery Communications’ strategic position in the industry and build relationships with key investors in the international community. He will be located at the company’s New York office.

About Howard Fischer Associates

Howard Fischer Associates (HFA) is one of the leading executive and board search firms in the nation, committed to helping clients achieve their goals by identifying outstanding leaders who will effectively fit or change their culture. The HFA process has been well-honed after 40 years of sustained excellence in the industry. The company consistently ranks in the top 50 most experienced and successful search firms in the United States (as measured by annual revenue). HFA is headquartered in Philadelphia, with offices in Boston and Silicon Valley. For more information, visit http://www.hfischer.com.