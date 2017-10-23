Style & Tech When we were designing our Style & Tech shirts, we thought about policemen who are patrolling outside for many hours in high temperatures, wearing all of those thick, protective layers.

Style & Tech High-Performance Shirts are sustainable men’s shirts made for the modern man with an on-the-go lifestyle. Style & Tech has just launched their first Kickstarter campaign with a funding goal of $11,769 to bring their shirts to life. The Style & Tech shirts are a product of Creative Future S.L. based out of Madrid with a background of 22 years in the fashion and textile industry.

Style & Tech High-Performance Shirts are created with inspiration from the fabrics used in police, medical, and high-risk job uniforms. These shirts are made to transition from the office to a pickup game of basketball to dinner to a night out - no matter the weather. The Style & Tech High-Performance Shirts are integrated with patented COOLMAX® technology to keep wearers cool at all times. These shirts are equipped with moisture wicking fibers that expand and evaporate sweat to keep them dry and fresh throughout the day. The shirts are integrated with an antibacterial agent in the fibers to ensure wearers stay clean and odorless during whatever activity they get into, and sun protection of UPF 50+.

“When we were designing our Style & Tech shirts, we thought about policemen who are patrolling outside for many hours in high temperatures, wearing all of those thick, protective layers,” said Juan Antonio Huerta Dominguez, Creator of Style & Tech High-Performance Shirts. “We wanted to take features from their uniforms and put them towards designing an everyday shirt for men, one where they could stay cool no matter what they get into. So we found a supplier who specializes in fabrics similar to those and got down to business.”

Style & Tech High-Performance Shirts have an Oeko-Tex certification, meaning the entire process of manufacturing the shirts is completely environmentally friendly. The Style & Tech shirts are made with high-performance textiles allowing wearers to wash them less often, while they still stay fresh. These shirts have 2-way stretch Lycra providing users with full motion for all activities. They come in 28 sizes and four different fits guaranteeing that finding a size won’t be a problem.

Style & Tech High-Performance Shirts are exclusively available for pre-order on Kickstarter. Early adopters can back a Style & Tech shirt for $93 in white. They plan to release more colors as they reach further stretch goals during their campaign. They are also offering neckties and hankerchiefs in eight different colors. To learn more, visit bit.ly/styletechKS.

About Creative Future S.L.

Style & Tech was born out of passion and an accumulated experience of four family generations dedicated to the clothing industry and with a love for technology. The shirt is the essence of male dress, and this collection seeks to offer shirts that rise to the challenge of any climate. Founder Juan Antonio Huerta Dominguez has spent 22 years in the textile and fashion industry and hopes that these shirts will become a staple in every man's life. For more information, visit http://www.creativefuture.es.