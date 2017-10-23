I'm thrilled to have an ideal location for recruiting candidates to meet our existing East Valley clients' needs, and to make a positive impact in this growing community.

PrideStaff, a national, franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce the opening of a new staffing and employment agency in Gilbert, Arizona. The new office will offer a full range of staffing and employment services in a variety of professional and light industrial disciplines.

The Gilbert location is the second office for Strategic-Partner Ann Gilbert. "The East Valley is experiencing amazing economic expansion," stated Gilbert. "Gilbert is one of the fastest growing municipalities in the country, rapidly attracting Fortune 500 employers and other large corporations.

"When the opportunity arose for me to launch a second office in this market, I jumped at it," continued Gilbert. "I'm thrilled to have an ideal location for recruiting candidates to meet our existing East Valley clients' needs, and to make a positive impact in this growing community."

As a national staffing services organization, PrideStaff provides outstanding service and results by removing the guesswork from staffing. The Gilbert office uses this approach to recruit superior light industrial and professional candidates for employers in their market.

The success of PrideStaff's approach is evident, as they consistently rank among the highest 1% of staffing firms in the industry. According to Inavero, a business intelligence firm specializing in the staffing industry, PrideStaff earned a client Net Promoter® Score (NPS) as high as or higher than other well-known brands such as Southwest Airlines and Netflix. NPS is computed by subtracting a firm’s detractors from its promoters.

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100 percent company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 75 offices in North America to serve over 5,000 clients. With over 40 years in the staffing business, headquartered in Fresno, CA, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn Inavero’s prestigious Best of Staffing Diamond Award four years in a row highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services or for staffing franchise information, visit http://www.pridestaff.com.