The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay

The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay – the iconic oceanfront resort overlooking 50 miles of Northern California coastline – welcomes travelers to enjoy an unforgettable holiday getaway along the coast, with a lineup of festive brunches and winter-inspired spa treatments.

To kick off the holiday season, the resort will unveil a spectacular Christmas tree display on Ocean Lawn, adding a sparkling focal point to complement the majestic coastal backdrop. Guests can cozy up by one of the signature firepits at the adjacent Ocean Terrace with a warm cup of cocoa or glass of fine wine, and embrace the company of friends and family while taking in views of the festive tree and California’s famous colorful sunsets.

Holiday Brunches:

True to its philosophy of embracing the elements of the coast in all of its guest experiences, Navio – the resort’s signature restaurant featuring elevated coastal cuisine – will showcase the finest seasonal ingredients with holiday-inspired versions of its award-winning brunch. Guests and locals alike will have many opportunities to experience one of the best brunches in the Bay Area throughout the holiday season. Special offerings include:



Thanksgiving Harvest Brunch – Thursday, November 23 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Gather with family and friends for a delightful brunch inspired by the autumn season’s finest ingredients and traditional Thanksgiving fare. $225 per person exclusive of tax and gratuity, $145 per child ages 5 to 12 and children four and under complimentary

Weekend of Thanks Brunch – Saturday, November 25 and Sunday, November 26; seatings at 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Enjoy the classic favorites of Navio Brunch highlighting Half Moon Bay’s seasonal bounty. $175 per person exclusive of tax and gratuity, $105 per child ages 5 to 12 and children four and under complimentary

Christmas Weekend Brunch – Saturday, December 23 and Sunday, December 24; seatings at 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Reconnect with family and friends over an indulgent holiday brunch including market-driven dishes and classic Christmas favorites. $175 per person exclusive of tax and gratuity, $105 per child ages 5 to 12 and children four and under complimentary

Christmas Day Brunch – Monday, December 25; seatings at 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. On Christmas Day, savor a lavish holiday brunch with a wide array of culinary delights for all to enjoy. $225 per person exclusive of tax and gratuity, $145 per child ages 5 to 12 and children four and under complimentary

New Year’s Eve Weekend Brunch – Saturday, December 30 and Sunday, December 31; seatings at 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Celebrate the upcoming New Year with an elaborate spread of seasonally-driven specialties, Navio’s brunch favorites and a special Mimosa bar with farm-fresh juices. $175 per person exclusive of tax and gratuity, $105 per child ages 5 to 12 and children four and under complimentary

-New Year’s Day Brunch – Monday, January 1, 2018; seatings at 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Ring in the new year and embrace the company of friends and family by indulging in brunch overlooking the picturesque coastal views. $225 per person exclusive of tax and gratuity, $145 per child ages 5 to 12 and children four and under complimentary

Blissmas at The Ritz-Carlton Spa:

In addition to a delicious brunch in Navio, guests can indulge in Blissmas at The Ritz-Carlton Spa – a carefully curated menu of festive spa treatments – to cap off the coastal holiday experience. Monthly specials include:



KNESKO Gold Under-Eye Enhancement (November) – With its approach to treat the mind, the body and the spirit as a whole, KNESKO’s gemstone-infused collagen masks brightens the skin and brings a truly relaxing and rewarding experience. $30.

Complimentary Seasonal Foot Scrub (November) Guests will receive a complimentary foot scrub enhancement with pine, pomegranate or peppermint selection with any 80-minute regularly priced massage.

Winter Renewal by Tatcha (December) – Brought by Japanese luxury skincare provider Tatcha, the Winter Renewal treatment is designed to indulge the senses and invigorate the body. The gommage treatment gently exfoliates the skin with rare black sugar from the nutrient-dense shores of tropical Okinawa. The following massage gets rid of dead skin and relaxes the body. 80 minutes; $325. Includes full body massage and exfoliation on the back, hands and feet.

Winter Express by Tatcha (December) – The Winter Express provides a short and sweet spa treatment with Tatcha’s Indigo Soothing Silk Body Butter and Indigo Smoothing Black Sugar Body Gommage that will leave the skin smooth and bright. 50 minutes; $195. Includes exfoliation on the hands and feet and 15 minutes back-only massage.

About The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay

Set atop a rugged bluff overlooking 50 miles of pristine California coastline, The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay is a 261-room spa and golf resort offering a relaxing and romantic setting. As the San Francisco Bay Area’s only oceanfront resort, the timeless estate provides guests with a relaxed yet refined experience for a romantic getaway. For more information, please contact The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay at 650-712-7000. For room reservations, contact your travel professional, visit ritzcarlton.com/HMB or call Ritz-Carlton worldwide reservations at 800-241-3333. Visit ExperienceHalfMoonBay.com to learn more about the destination.