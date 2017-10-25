“I can’t believe its been five years already! It feels like just yesterday we were opening L&W in the wake of Hurricane Sandy. Since then, we’ve seen the neighborhood grow around us and with us. We can’t wait to see what the next five years has in store.” - Eric Lemonides, co-owner

Opened in November 2012, L&W Oyster Co. (254 Fifth Ave, NY, NY) is celebrating its fifth anniversary, and we want everyone to get excited about it. Every day until November 5th, from 11:30-4pm, guests are invited to enter a drawing to win a weekend for two, including airfare, to the luxurious Mayakoba Resort in Rivera Maya, Mexico. Guests may enter the drawing once per visit.

The contest for the Mexico trip is just the beginning. Starting Monday, October 30, 2017, L&W will be launching a late night happy hour (9:30pm-closing) with $1 oysters and $6 drink specials. Additionally, a new $5/5-Year Snack menu, honoring our 5 years in the business, will include signature bites like our Tuna Ranchers and Lobster Roe Deviled Eggs.

An anniversary cocktail list will feature some favorites from the last five year, as well as special priced wines with a 2012 vintage.

A 5 Year Anniversary Party will mark the official date on Sunday, November 5th when, during L&W's weekly "Sister's Drag Brunch", the winners of the Mexico contest will be announced via Facebook Live.

L&W Oyster Co. is open 7 days a week starting at 11:30am, serving lunch and dinner Mon-Fri, and brunch and dinner on weekends.

For more information, please contact Lee Felty. lee@almondnyc.com