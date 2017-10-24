Our partnership with Northcutt Dental and other DSOs is very exciting for the Clear Global Organization because it highlights the relevance and necessity of the quality clinical support services Clear provides.

Announced that Clear Global (a global leader in the Orthodontics and Clear Aligner clinical and commercial support services market) has entered into an agreement on September 15, 2017 with Northcutt Dental Group currently serving 6 locations in Alabama.

Northcutt Dental is part of what is considered to be one of the fastest growing segments in the dental profession. Dental Service Organizations (DSOs) are growing at a record pace and will continue to represent a significant growth factor for the dental market. Northcutt Dental is leading this charge in the friendly State of Alabama alongside of some much larger players in the DSO space proudly representing core values that include God and Family.

Northcutt Dental was founded by Dr. David Northcutt and his wife Dr. Tracy Northcutt in 1995 and has grown to have a trusted team of 14 Associate Doctors and over 120 team members. Northcutt Dental is a different type of DSO that prides themselves on maintaining that “Family Dentistry” atmosphere with the goal of always providing every patient with the very best dental service in the most genuine and caring manner possible.

According to a recent report by William Blair, a global investment banking and asset management firm “…we have seen a surprising proliferation of dental service organizations over the past five to 10 years, with the largest chains growing their number of practices at an annualized rate of 13 percent to 14 percent, by our estimates, compared with a 2 percent to 4 percent pace of broader dental spending. We believe DSOs currently own or control approximately 16 percent of total practices in the United States. We expect that DSOs will grow at approximately 15 percent annually over the next five years, implying U.S. penetration could reach 30 percent by 2021.”

“Our partnership with Northcutt Dental and other DSOs is very exciting for the Clear Global Organization because it highlights the relevance and necessity of the quality clinical support services Clear provides. What’s more, there appears to be a growing need for expert orthodontic diagnosis and treatment planning support among DSOs globally,” states Sheldon Krancher, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Clear Global.

Northcutt Dental is currently inviting new patients at all 6 practices of their “famously friendly” locations (Bay Minette, Fairhope, Helena, Hoover, Cottage Hill and Semmes) where they are providing same day dentistry in their modern, state of the art facilities. http://www.northcuttdental.com/contact-us/

Dr. David Northcutt, Founder of Northcutt Dental states, "We are excited and hopeful that our partnership with Clear will facilitate the growth we believe is possible by fully integrating orthodontics into our group of practices."

