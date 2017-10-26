Low-PIM Plenum-Rated Cable Assemblies "Customers are going to need more flexible options for low-PIM interconnects and with 36 connector and length variants available off-the-shelf, we’ll be able to fulfill those needs quickly,” said Dan Birch, Product Manager

Fairview Microwave Inc., a supplier of on-demand microwave and RF components, has launched a new line of low-PIM, plenum-rated SPP-250-LLPL cable assemblies for use in wireless infrastructure. Typical applications include multi-carrier communication systems, indoor wireless systems, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and PIM testing.

Fairview’s 36 new low-PIM jumper cables feature a maximum PIM level of -155 dBc and are made with UL910 plenum-rated SPP-250-LLPL cable. The PIM levels of each cable have been fully tested with the results of those tests marked on each cable. They boast a maximum operating frequency of 6 GHz and a maximum VSWR of 1.25:1 up to 2 GHz and 1.35:1 up to 6 GHz. These cables are lightweight, flexible and have an operating temperature range of -55°C to +125°C. They are available with 4.3-10, 7/16 DIN, N and 4.1-9.5 mini-DIN connector combinations, including right-angle connectors.

“These new low-PIM cables are hitting the market just in time for the release of the next generation of wireless systems. Customers are going to need more flexible options for low-PIM interconnects and with 36 connector and length variants available off-the-shelf, we’ll be able to fulfill those needs quickly,” said Dan Birch, Product Manager.

Fairview’s new low-PIM, plenum-rated SPP-250-LLPL cable assemblies are in stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity. For detailed information on these products, please visit https://www.fairviewmicrowave.com/rf-products/low-pim-cable-assemblies-using-spp-250-llpl-plenum-cable.html.

For inquiries, Fairview can be contacted at +1-972-649-6678.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview Microwave offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company’s ISO 9001:2008 certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics company.

